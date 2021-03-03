Gunshots rock Arua town as fuel smugglers clash with URA enforcement team

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Gunshots rocked Arua town Tuesday after a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement officer was injured in a clash over smuggled fuel.

The URA officers, backed by UPDF soldiers launched an operation at a depot around Gaaga market where alleged smuggled fuel was stored.

An eye witness, Mr George Adiga, told Daily Monitor that: "A scuffle ensued when the locals who had fuel clashed with soldiers who then started shooting. One of the officers was hit with a stone in return."

The enforcement team drove through town firing bullets in the air as they fled the scene of clash, causing panic and paralyzing for hours as locals took cover.

Smuggling has thrived in the district for several because of cheap fuel sold in the neighboring DR Congo.

In the neighboring DRC’s Ariwara town, a litre of fuel goes for Shs2, 800 while in Arua town, it is sold between Shs3, 000 and Shs 3,500.

As a result of the thriving business, many motorists and car owners abandoned fuel stations where a litre goes for between Shs 3,800 and Shs 4,000.

Speaking to Daily Monitor last evening after the incident, the Regional URA Operations Manager, Mr Ivan Kakaire, said: "Our officers fired bullets in self defence because one of our officers was badly injured by the smugglers."

He said fuel smuggling is dangerous and illegal because it is sold by road sides, a vice which he said must be stopped.

Some of those engaged in smuggling business have always accused URA enforcers of alleged extortion.



