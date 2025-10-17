Hackathon empowers Uganda’s young innovators to build fintech solutions

Absa Bank Uganda has called on professionals in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector to take a more active role in developing digital solutions that can be adopted by banks and other companies to improve services for the public.

The call was made during the 2025 GirlCode Hackathon, organised by Absa Bank Uganda in partnership with GirlCode, a non-profit organisation founded in South Africa in 2014 to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector.

Held at Golden Tulip in Kampala, the event brought together 50 tech enthusiasts from Uganda as part of a continent-wide hackathon spanning 30 hours and engaging 700 participants across eight African cities. The hackathon focused on innovation, collaboration, and skills development in the fintech sector.

Absa Bank Uganda’s Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, Ms Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, said the event showcased the talent, creativity, and problem-solving potential of Uganda’s young tech professionals.

“Today, we have 50 participants aged between 18 and 35, working in teams to develop tech solutions that address real needs within the banking sector,” Ms Nangonzi said. “They have demonstrated that when more people are involved in innovation, communities thrive and economies grow.”

She added that the hackathon aims to increase representation and participation in technology roles such as software engineering and data science.

“This programme is designed to encourage young innovators to enter and thrive in the tech space. For too long, technology has been seen as a male-dominated field, but events like this are changing that narrative,” she said.

GirlCode, which began as a women-only hackathon, has since evolved into an educational platform that equips participants with ICT skills, supports career development, and helps innovators bring their ideas to life.

The theme for this year’s hackathon, “Future-Proofing Africa,” focused on bridging the gap between innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and fintech. Teams tackled real-world challenges such as improving women’s financial inclusion, expanding access to credit, and designing mobile apps for financial literacy and payments.

Participants worked under the mentorship of 15 experienced professionals, developing scalable solutions that could be adopted by banks and fintech firms.

Absa Bank Uganda’s Chief Operating Officer, Ms Patricia Nshemereirwe, said the hackathon comes at a time when Uganda’s youthful population is shaping the country’s digital future.

“Over 78 percent of Uganda’s population is under the age of 35. This generation is digitally connected and ready to innovate,” Ms Nshemereirwe said. “By equipping them with the skills, mentorship, and networks to design digital solutions, we are driving both financial inclusion and economic growth.”

She added that initiatives like the GirlCode Hackathon empower participants to create technology that addresses real challenges while building confidence, technical skills, and professional networks.

“Hackathons like this are critical because they empower participants to develop technology solutions that close opportunity gaps and advance inclusive innovation,” Ms Nshemereirwe said.