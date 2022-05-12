Hailstorm destroys crops, buildings in Kanungu 

Heavy rainfall characterised by strong winds destroyed several property, including crops, schools and police structures in Kanungu District on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, said several uniports at Kanungu police barracks were destroyed.

“A number of police officers are homeless. Katate Hospital was also submerged and property destroyed. school roofs were blown off and people’s plantations were destroyed. There is likely to be food shortage,” he said.

Other institutions affected include Kanungu prison and Kanungu FM radio station building, among others.

The district police community liaison officer, Mr Apollo Baryabawe, said the hailstorm destroyed three uniports and washed away their property. No one was injured at the barracks.

“We appeal to relevant authorities to come to our rescue as soon as possible,” Mr Baryabawe said.

Ms Betty Khakhusuma, the officer- in-charge of the family protection unit at Kanungu Police Station, said she lost all her property and is now homeless.

The hailstorm also blew off the roof of Kanungu Health Centre IV maternity ward, an ART clinic tent, one staff house, and fence, among others.

Dr Hadus Masereka, the officer-in-charge of the health facility, said he could not ascertain the magnitude of the damage but said one woman, who was in labour by the time the roof was blown off, experienced some complications.

Schools destroyed

At Makiro Primary School, one pupil was injured as learners ran for safety after a classroom block was unroofed.

The storm also blew off roofs of At San Giovan Secondary School, and Nyakatare Primary School.