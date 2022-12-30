Hair loss: Specialists warn on creams, poor nutrition

Medical experts have singled out the use of creams and poor nutrition among the lead causes of hair loss, a condition known as alopecia.

The skin specialists also attribute hair loss to hormonal changes, chemotherapy, several medical conditions, and a genetic predisposition.

Dr Chiraag Kotecha, a lead skin specialist at Refine Skin and Body Clinic in Kampala, said it is important to carry out a medical examination to ascertain the cause of the problem.

While some people don’t take hair loss seriously, Dr Kotecha, explained that “hair collects sweat and protects mammals from destructive sun rays and from other objects that could hurt the skin or enter the body”.

He warned that hair loss could be a symptom of a serious health complication or simply genetics.

According to specialists, hair loss is a condition that both men and women continue to experience, although it is more prevalent among men.

Dr Kotecha, however, said hair loss can be temporary or permanent, depending on the cause, adding that the primary forms of hair loss are known as androgenic alopecia (affecting both men and women) and alopecia areata (an autoimmune disorder).

He said there are many causes of hair loss, but the common factors include; family history (hereditary), some medication used to treat cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, diabetes, stress, hair styling, hair products, and hormonal changes and scalp infections such as ring worms.

Dr Kotecha added that people from families where hair loss is hereditary are more likely to lose hair as they age. He said hereditary hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, happens gradually and is a major cause of baldness in both men and women.

“Baldness refers to excessive hair loss. Someone loses hair gradually and the hair is not being replaced properly,” he said.

Dr Vincent Karuhanga, a city physician, said a person loses between 90 and 100 hairs per day, but the impact is not significant. He noted that the hair has a growth cycles of two to three years and it rests for three months as the 90 to 100 hairs per day continue to get off the scalp.

He, however, said when one loses a lot of hair, it will result in baldness or patchy hair loss. Dr Karuhanga also said baldness can start as early as 18 years, but it mainly results from old age.

On the other hand, Dr Kotecha said conditions that trigger hormonal changes such as pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and stressful events such as the loss of a loved one, can also cause patchy hair loss. He added that stress temporarily pushes a large number of growing hair into resting mode.

Other causes of hair loss include constant use of hair relaxers, tight hairstyles and use of hot-oil hair treatments.

Prevention, treatment

Dr Kotecha said whereas it may not be easy to avoid hereditary hair loss, people should eat foods rich in iron. He recommends red meat, liver, and beans. He also advise that before anyone decides on treating hair loss, it is important to see a professional dermatologist.