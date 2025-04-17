Half of Kampala women obese or overweight, KCCA warns of health risks

Half of Kampala’s women and one‑fifth of its men are now classified as overweight or obese, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) warned on Wednesday, as authorities and partners launched a fresh campaign to tackle the mounting public‑health challenge.

“Fifty percent of women in Kampala are either obese or overweight, and that is a fact scientifically proven through assessments,” said Martha Nakyagaba, KCCA’s Nutrition Focal Person.

“Twenty percent of men face the same issue, and childhood obesity rates have doubled in the past five years,” she explained.

Speaking at the unveiling of the “Vegetables for All” initiative and the “Beera Mama Owakabi” campaign, funded by the Netherlands and coordinated by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Nakyagaba highlighted the link between poor diets and rising cases of heart disease, hypertension and certain cancers.

“Most Kampala residents are of working age, so we must address what we eat at our workplaces. We need policies that promote healthy meals in offices, factories and markets,” she said.

Alex Bambona, Assistant Commissioner for Food and Nutrition Security at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, noted that the average Ugandan consumes just 45 grams of vegetables daily, which is well below the 200 grams recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The best way to reduce calorie intake is to fill your stomach with bulk—vegetables provide fibre and essential micronutrients with minimal energy,” Bambona advised.

He cautioned that while urban centres battle obesity, rural regions continue to suffer from stunting and under‑nutrition due to erratic food supply.

GAIN Country Director Enock Musinguzi urged a market‑based approach, partnering with supermarkets, farmers’ groups and food vendors.

“The private sector is the engine of food‑system transformation. We must work together to make vegetables affordable and accessible,” he said.

Martha Nakyagaba, the KCCA Nutrition Focal Person, interacts with GAIN Country Director Enock Musinguzi during the unveiling of the Vegetables for All initiative in Kampala on April 16, 2025. PHOTO/TONNY ABET

Uganda now confronts a “triple burden” of malnutrition: persistent under‑nutrition, hunger in vulnerable communities and an alarming rise in overweight and obesity fuelling non‑communicable diseases.

Health experts say “this mixed challenge threatens the nation’s economic productivity and resilience.”

To broaden impact, KCCA plans to roll out nutrition education in schools, enforce healthier meal standards at public institutions and launch media campaigns on balanced diets. Nakyagaba appealed to Kampala residents to “prioritise vegetables on your plates and demand healthier options from caterers and canteens.”