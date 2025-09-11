Half of secretaries in local govts lack training on their roles - report

A new study has revealed that 50 percent of Secretaries to Local Government Public Accounts Committees (LGPACs) across 18 districts in Uganda are not fully aware of their roles, raising concerns about the effectiveness of local oversight structures.

The report, compiled by the Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) and partners, assessed the functionality and capacity of LGPACs in 18 districts including Mbale, Soroti, Bushenyi, Lira, Gulu, Kagadi, Kapchorwa, Moroto, and Kotido.

The study found that while LGPACs are generally established in line with the Local Government Act, critical gaps remain in their composition, training, and operational consistency.

Only half of the secretaries had ever received formal training, and most of those trained had not had refresher sessions for over two years. Similarly, many committee members lacked induction or continuous professional development opportunities, limiting their ability to scrutinize financial reports effectively.

“These capacity gaps weaken the committees’ ability to provide timely oversight on the use of public funds,” the report noted.

“Without trained and well-supported secretaries, the quality of reporting and follow-up on audit recommendations is compromised.”

Mr Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director of ACFIM, said the findings point to a pressing need for government to prioritise capacity-building at the local level. “If the secretaries themselves are not clear about their roles, the whole accountability chain is weakened. This translates directly into poor services for citizens,” he said.

He also noted that there are structural weaknesses such as unfilled committee positions, irregular meetings, delayed access to Auditor General’s reports, and inadequate funding for field visits.

“These challenges often result in delayed scrutiny of financial reports and weak follow-up on audit recommendations thus gives culprits room to go ahead with their personal interests,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, the report cited positive outcomes in some districts where functional LGPACs contributed to the recovery of misused funds, improved financial discipline, and enhanced service delivery.

“Strengthening the skills and knowledge of PAC secretaries is not just a technical issue it is central ensuring that every shilling allocated to local governments benefits the citizens it is intended for,” the report concluded.

The Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, called for a review of the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) at the local government level, saying that some of the existing policies are outdated and no longer suitable for the current environment.

“According to the released report on the performance of LGPACs, the findings highlight urgent reforms that must be addressed to improve accountability and service delivery,” he said.

He noted that the government is going to start by ensuring that committees are fully constituted.

"By law, they should have five members with two female representatives, but in many districts, some operate with only three, and without gender balance,” Magyezi said.

He added that while the current minimum qualification for committee members is an A-Level certificate, integrity and moral standing should be considered equally important.

“Some of these committees are tasked with examining financial statements and accountability reports from highly qualified officers. To match that responsibility, the members themselves must have the technical capacity to analyze reports, verify balances, and ensure alignment with the overall objectives and plans of the council,” the minister explained.

“With stronger laws and better-qualified members, the PACs will not only review reports but also have the authority to enforce their recommendations,” he added.

He added that this will significantly improve transparency and service delivery at the local government level because the government is losing a lot of money due to conflicts within LGPACs.



