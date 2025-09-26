Half of Uganda's wildlife rangers lack health insurance - survey

A recent survey has revealed that half of Uganda's wildlife rangers lack health insurance, while most earn less than half the salary of police officers.

The findings were highlighted on Friday during the 6th Wildlife Ranger Challenge (WRC) held at Murchison Falls National Park, which drew over 1,000 rangers from 24 African countries.

The survey shows that 50 per cent of rangers across Africa have no health insurance, 60 per cent lack long-term disability cover, and many risk their lives daily with limited protective gear and inadequate pay.

Uganda has an estimated 2,000 active rangers, a workforce that Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) plans to expand by 500 recruits this financial year.

"We need about UGX 4.5 billion to raise the lowest-paid ranger to at least UGX 1 million per month," said Dr. James Musinguzi, UWA Executive Director. "Our goal is to embed the UWA ranger force as a recognised security force so that they are exempt from PAYE deductions and given the respect they deserve."

Rangers face life-threatening encounters with poachers, wildlife, and smugglers. The 2025 WRC was designed to celebrate their bravery and spotlight the systemic challenges they face. Nick Bubb, Chief Executive of UK-based conservation charity Tusk, said ranger welfare is directly linked to the success of wildlife protection.

"Rangers are not just wildlife guardians; they are community leaders and peacekeepers. Without proper insurance, fair pay, and training, the sustainability of conservation work is under threat," Mr Bubb said.

UWA's new recruitment drive comes amid increasing threats from poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and climate change-driven habitat loss. Dr. Musinguzi said technology will play a key role in boosting ranger efficiency. UWA is setting up a real-time digital command centre to monitor all national parks and gather intelligence.

"We are upping our game in fighting poaching using technology. This command centre will allow us to see what is happening in the parks in real time. It will strengthen our response and help keep rangers safer," Dr. Musinguzi said.

Prince William, Royal Patron of Tusk, sent a message praising rangers' dedication and calling for international support. "Every day, rangers risk their lives to protect what is irreplaceable. Without them, there is no future for the wildlife and natural world we all cherish and rely on," Prince William said.

The Wildlife Ranger Challenge has raised over $21 million to fund ranger training, equipment, and welfare since its inception in 2020. However, conservation experts estimate that 1.5 million rangers are needed worldwide, yet only 286,000 are currently active, 60,000 of them in Africa.



