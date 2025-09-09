Ham defies KCCA directive on Nakivubo drainage channel

Despite the August 22 directive issued by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to city businessman Hamis Kiggundu, the proprietor of Ham Enterprises Ltd, halting all ongoing activities on Nakivubo drainage channel, construction works continue unabated at the site. A visit to the site recently revealed that it was business as usual, with workers carrying on their daily routines, despite the directive. At the channel, which stretches from Namayiba Tax Park to Namirembe Road, some workers were seen mixing concrete and bending iron bars to lay a foundation. Others were building walls inside the cordoned-off area. “We were instructed to continue with the construction works.





We couldn’t hesitate because we need to earn money to pay for our children’s school fees,” said one of the employees, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal. By the following day, construction activity was in full swing, with both male and female workers engaged in various tasks. Workers were seen excavating, transporting iron bars, hauling plywood, and mixing concrete, among other tasks. Significant progress had been made on the channel's construction. Three excavators were actively working, and workers were diligently advancing the project. The early stages of the project showcased a transformation of the landscape.

From Namirembe Road toward St Balikuddembe Market, workers were also seen setting iron bars in place along the channel’s foundation, while others constructed storage containers within the designated area. Casual labourers were offloading construction materials from two trailers, and some were controlling traffic to prevent accidents. Construction posters were visible along the streets, indicating that the project is managed by Ham Enterprises Ltd, with KNAM Consultants as the architect and project manager. The contractor is ISB Construction Company, the subcontractor is Ham Construction Ltd, and the mechanical engineer is BWAP Construction Company SMC Ltd.

The project is a collaboration with KCCA’s Flood Free Kampala initiative. However, KCCA recently issued a directive halting the construction, as it was secured without the necessary statutory guidance and approval. The National Environment Management Authority (Nema), which is responsible for issuing licences for construction works in wetlands, has yet to approve the project. When contacted about the developments and whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) had been conducted, Ms Naomi Karekaho, Nema’s head of communications, denied knowledge of the ongoing works. “We are still conducting an environmental impact assessment and reviewing the project proposals of Mr Kiggundu.

We are consulting with local government leaders, stakeholders, and affected communities, which is a time-consuming process,” she said. Ms Karekaho added that Nema does not have the authority to halt the construction. “KCCA is responsible for enforcing the halting of activities, as the Nakivubo channel falls under their jurisdiction. Our role is to provide environmental guidelines, but enforcement is up to them.” However, the Kampala City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, accused Nema of failing to protect wetlands and of selectively applying the law.

He claimed that while Nema demolishes structures built by the poor in areas like Lubigi wetlands, wealthy individuals continue to thrive. “We will oppose all Nakivubo renovation activities,” said Mr Lukwago, advising Mr Kiggundu to stop voluntarily until the proper legal procedures are followed. Mr Kiggundu declined multiple interview requests, but construction posters at the channel indicate that the project is managed by Ham Enterprises Ltd.





Background

On April 3, KCCA convened a council meeting that approved the project’s construction. Tensions escalated on August 16, when Mr Kiggundu cordoned off the channel to begin work, prompting criticism from environmentalists and opposition groups regarding the project’s environmental impact. On August 26, officials from Mr Kiggundu’s team, Nema, and KCCA were summoned by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (Cosase) to address concerns about the project’s environmental impact and the alleged mismanagement of public resources. The situation escalated when Speaker Anita Among intervened, halting Cosase’s investigation into the controversial giveaway of the drainage channel. She appointed a five-member fact-finding team tasked with conducting an oversight visit and submit a report to Parliament within 14 days.



