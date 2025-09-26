Handout politics returns to West Nile with ambulances

Since the 2011 elections, aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) in West Nile Sub-region have dangled tractors, ambulances, hand hoes, footballs, and even netballs in exchange for political loyalty.

While some of these gifts have left visible footprints on communities, others now rot in abandoned yards, symbols of a transactional politics that delivers short-lived relief but rarely sustainable change.

With the approach of the 2026 General Election, the cycle of giveaways has returned, igniting a heated debate: are ambulances, tractors, and similar donations genuine service interventions, or just campaign bait dressed as philanthropy?

On March 7, Koboko District Woman MP Dr Sharifa Aate handed over five tractors to farmers in her constituency, promising that mechanisation would boost commercial agriculture.

“I want my women to make more money through agriculture; currently, we are still digging with hoes. I want them to commercialise farming so that we do not only eat for survival but also do business,” she said during the handover ceremony.

Her donation was greeted with jubilation, but also scepticism. Critics say tractors and similar projects often arrive without structured follow-up—raising questions about sustainability, maintenance, and whether communities are prepared to absorb such equipment productively.

Long-standing pattern

The tractors echo a long-standing pattern. In previous election cycles, ambulances were the hot-ticket giveaway in West Nile. They brought joy, hope, and at times real relief. But more than a decade later, their mixed legacy is evident. For families such as that of Ms Salma Bako in Madi-Okollo District, the ambulance donated by Arua City Woman MP Mourine Osoru was a lifesaver. When Bako’s son fell ill with convulsions in June 2020, the ambulance transported him to Arua Regional Referral Hospital after she scraped together Shs50,000 for fuel.

“Even when politically donated, it saved my son,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Yonah Asiku from Maracha District recalled how the same facility saved both his father and uncle after separate road accidents. “I used the ambulance to transport them for treatment. Without it, we would have lost them,” he said. These testimonies underscore the paradox: political ambulances, though flawed, sometimes bridge glaring service delivery gaps left by government. Yet for every success story, there are multiple tales of decay. In Koboko Municipality, the ambulance once donated by former MP Evelyne Anite vanished from service after her electoral loss. In Arua City, two ambulances with Osoru’s name still emblazoned on their sides now sit idle at the district yard, stripped of parts and defaced by weather.

In Maracha, Woman MP Jennifer Driwaru borrowed Shs40 million, in addition to her government car grant to purchase two ambulances in 2021. But after only two months of service, both vehicles broke down due to minor mechanical issues the district could not afford to fix.

“I took over the maintenance myself, paying the drivers and covering 50 per cent of fuel; patients still top up the rest. But this model is unsustainable,” she said.

Residents confirm that many ambulances, once paraded with pomp and party colours, have quietly disappeared. The result is that patients are again relying on boda bodas and tricycles, often at exorbitant costs.

Across West Nile, most ambulances introduced by MPs operate on a cost-sharing model. Patients must contribute fuel money, between Shs10,000 and Shs50,000 depending on distance.

At Oleba Health Centre III, in Maracha District, patients pay Shs20,000 to reach Maracha Hospital, Shs30,000 to Koboko, and Shs50,000 to Arua. While some see this as manageable, others argue it defeats the purpose of a free emergency service.

“The community is hard on cost-sharing; they want it free. But without their contribution, the ambulance cannot move,” said Mr Christopher Agotre, the officer-in-charge of Oleba. Critics argue that these ad hoc systems highlight the blurred line between philanthropy and governance. “An ambulance is not just a vehicle; it requires staff, fuel, trained paramedics, and sustainable financing. What MPs are offering is often just a shell,” said Mr Martin Andua, a resident of Arua City.

The failure of many ambulances has sparked deeper questions about the role of MPs.

Constitutionally, legislators are tasked to make laws, approve budgets, represent constituents, and conduct oversight. Nowhere in their mandate are they required to buy ambulances, tractors, or contribute to weddings and school fees.

Yet, in practice, political survival often demands exactly that. Communities, accustomed to handouts, measure MPs less by policy influence and more by what they can physically deliver. Gulu Archbishop Raphael P’mony Wokorach, during the consecration of Nebbi’s new Catholic bishop, criticised this culture. “We have politics that is highly commercialised, controlled by the elite and wealthy few, divisive and manipulative; it is politics of handouts with poor service. This has worsened the poverty rate of our people,” he said.

Hidden costs

Each ambulance costs approximately Shs100 million, excluding branding and medical fittings. MPs often spend millions more on ceremonies to launch them.

By comparison, many district health departments lack even basic recurrent budgets for fuel and maintenance. The result is duplication, poor planning, and eventual wastage. Ms Osoru, who imported six ambulances for her constituency, later admitted she had little control once they were handed to local administrators.

“Mismanagement was too much; some facilities charged exorbitant fees to use them, which discouraged the locals,” she said.

Similar complaints have emerged in Yumbe District, where the ambulance donated by Mr Yorke Alioni Odria, the MP for Aringa South, disappeared after only a few months.

Observers note that these gifts are not random. They are calculated instruments of patronage politics, where loyalty is traded for material benefit. The immediate impact—a patient saved, a farmer gifted—creates gratitude, but the long-term outcome is dependency and weakened institutions.

“This fusion of legislative and executive roles is dangerous,” argues political analyst John Mugisha.

“It confuses accountability. When MPs provide services, they escape scrutiny over whether the ministries they oversee are functioning. It blurs lines and undermines governance,” he adds.

Indeed, while West Nile MPs provide ambulances, Uganda’s Ministry of Health has yet to meet the World Health Organisation’s minimum ambulance-to-population ratio. Critics say instead of filling gaps, MPs should be using their oversight powers to push government to fund professional emergency medical services.

As the 2026 elections approach, more tractors, ambulances, and giveaways are expected to flood constituencies.

While some voters welcome them, others have grown cynical. For the Bako family, whose child was saved by a political ambulance, gratitude outweighs criticism.

But for residents of Koboko left stranded after their MP withdrew her ambulance, the gesture feels like manipulation. The debate ultimately circles back to governance: should voters continue rewarding politicians for handouts, or demand systemic investments that outlive electoral cycles?

The story of ambulances in West Nile is a microcosm of Uganda’s broader political economy. Handouts fill urgent gaps but perpetuate dependency. They provide relief, but rarely resilience.

For now, as West Nile braces for 2026, the question remains: will voters choose handouts, or will they demand sustainable service delivery from those elected to serve? Reported by Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema and Rashul Adidi

Just a shell.

An ambulance is not just a vehicle; it requires staff, fuel, trained paramedics, and sustainable financing. What MPs are offering is often just a shell

– Martin Andua, resident of Arua City.

Counting the cost

• On average, one ambulance costs Shs100m.

• An MP recieves a car grant of Shs200m from government.

• Typical fuel contribution from patients is between Shs10,000 and Shs50,000.

• Repair costs when grounded run up to Shs 8m for batteries, tyres, and minor fixes.

Reported by Felix Warom Okello,

Clement Aluma, Robert Elema and

Rashul Adidi