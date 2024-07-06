Hardworking PPDA trainee dies in crash

Conrad Natamba was a dedicated graduate trainee at the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), whose life was cut short a fortnight ago due to a boda boda accident.

According to the 2023 Police Annual Crime Rate Report, boda bodas were the most involved in road accidents. Motorcycles accounted for 13,386 of the 37,449 vehicles involved in road crashes in 2023.

Despite efforts to improve road safety, Natamba’s untimely death underscores the ongoing crisis on our roads. His death is not just a statistic, but a painful reminder of the lives lost and the families affected by these preventable tragedies.

A cherished son, brother, and friend to many, Natamba was affectionately known as “Sembule” by his family, a name inspired by the constituent assembly (Sembule) that had passed the 1995 Constitution not long before his birth.

Born to Gregory Kakuurere and Jane Kenyanji in Mbarara District, his elder brother Rogers Maxim Kakuurere fondly recalls Natamba growing up in an environment, filled with love and ample opportunities. Relatives and friends describe the life of Natamba, who was the youngest of eight children in his family, as a testament to hard work, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to bettering his community.

His academic journey began at Lipa International School in Rubindi, where he completed his primary education. He then moved on to Secret Heart SS Mushanga for his O-Level and later joined Naalya SS Bweyogerere for his A-Level. Natamba’s dedication to his studies was evident, paving the way for his admission to Makerere University, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

At the time of his death, Natamba was pursuing a CPA professional course. He was at level two.





Career path, hustle

Natamba’s professional journey was marked by determination, hard work, and a desire to excel. After his graduation, while many of his colleagues searched for jobs, he used his past residence area, Kikoni, to set up a small restaurant. He later secured his first formal employment opportunity at Bugolobi Children’s Medical Centre as an accountant’s assistant. Subsequently, he volunteered at Future Ventures Uganda before securing a position at PPDA as a graduate trainee in the Finance Department.

At PPDA, Natamba worked closely with Martine Rugamba, who was a friend and fellow graduate trainee, providing insight into his professional life at the public procurement regulatory body.

“His thirst for knowledge and excellence led him to rotate through different departments, seeking skills, guidance, and mentorship from senior professionals,” Rugamba tells Saturday Monitor, adding that Natamba had a particular affinity for auditing and worked closely under the performance monitoring department.

At the time of his death, Natamba had audited some government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). He had just had his contract renewed earlier in the month.

Natamba’s amiable personality and willingness to embrace challenges made him a much loved figure at PPDA. Rugamba describes him as a “jolly man who was social, approachable, and friendly.”

Natamba’s enthusiasm for new challenges allowed him to learn and grow continually. Rugamba fondly recalls how their bond grew stronger at PPDA, often working together on assignments. Their close partnership even led some colleagues to affectionately call them “twins” due to their inseparability.

The last day Rugamba spent with Natamba was marked by camaraderie and dedication. They were finalising errands to close the financial year and discussing plans for their football team where Natamba mobilised and trained colleagues ahead of the corporate games that he sadly will not be part of following his death.





Away from work

Natamba was not only dedicated to his professional aspirations, but also to his faith and community. He was an active member of the Church, serving diligently and holding the position of chairperson for the Rubindi Parish Savings Group, which supported youth parishioners, who studied and resided in Kampala.

His commitment extended to youth leadership in his community back home, where he represented the youth as the finance minister for Rubindi Town Council at the district level.

In his personal life, Natamba was a football enthusiast, playing a vital role in his former school’s sports events, including the Mushanga League. His innovative spirit led him to create small businesses, as he detested idleness and always sought to be productive. Natamba’s love for football and his entrepreneurial mindset were just a few of the many facets of his vibrant personality.

He treasured his friends and friendships very much and kept many for ages. To paint a rightful picture of this, Natamba’s friend Rugamba reminisces about their deep connection, stating, “We became friends in 2016, our first year on campus when I contested for GRC, School of Distance and Lifelong Learning, and he wholeheartedly supported me though my attempt was not successful.”

Rugamba recalls organising porridge nights during his campaign, with Natamba playing a central role. This mutual support blossomed into a strong friendship, further solidified when Rugamba won his election in the second year.

“Natamba supported me and campaigned for me throughout my whole course of B Com External, and I managed to win with a landslide victory,” he says.

Rugamba prides on having reciprocated the same support and love that same year when Natamba stood as a sports minister for their school, a position he significantly won. These two scenarios kickstarted their eight-year friendship that was cut short recently.





Tragic accident

The evening of Friday, June 21, a boda boda on which Conrad Natamba was a passenger collided with a pedestrian on the Kalerwe–Bwaise section of the Northern Bypass, causing him to fall and suffer severe head injuries.

Despite being rushed to Mulago for emergency treatment, the accident severely injured his skull and brain, subsequently necessitating surgery on Sunday, June 23. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Natamba succumbed to his injuries on June 24.