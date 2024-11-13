Haters wish my husband and I dead, says ailing MP Apea  

Ailing Amolatar District Woman Member of Parliament has accused her haters of jubilating about her condition and that of her husband.



Dr Agnes Atim Apea and her husband Jacob Apea, have since June 2023, been on and off in India hospital where they were receiving treatment after battling spinal cord dysfunction, hypertension and kidney disease.



The legislator was confined to a wheelchair after developing spinal cord disorder which paralyzed her body. Her spouse at the same time was also down with high blood pressure, which damaged his kidneys.



In June last year, the couple was flown to one of the hospitals in India for specialised treatment where a major corrective surgical operation was done on Dr Apea’s spinal cord, while her husband underwent a kidney transplant. But upon their return in March this year, their conditions again deteriorated and they were returned to the same hospital for additional treatment until recently when they returned home.



Accordingly, the recuperating couple organised a thanksgiving prayer at their home in Otimai ‘A’ village, Aputi Sub-county in Amolatar District on November 8, 2024.



The chief guest at the event, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, was represented by the spokesperson of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), also Lira District woman Member of Parliament, Ms Linda Auma.



In an interview with this publication on Wednesday (November 13), the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) member said: “So, when my health deteriorated, some people started jubilating and spreading rumours that I was dead. Either out of love or jealousy but I want to tell the Lango that; don’t celebrate the sickness of anybody, because anyone can become sick at any time. The most important thing is thank God you are alive because He is the healer and giver of life. I thank those who prayed for us and God enables us to return alive.”



Mr Apea confirmed that when they reached India, doctors tested his kidneys and realised that “my condition was even worse than that of my wife since my kidney was working at only 11 percent% capacity and doctors recommended urgent kidney transplant.”



He said his close relatives were contacted in search of a kidney donor and after medical tests were done, it was his sister Doreen Acen’s kidney which was found to be marching with his.



“So, the family had to urgently process her travel documents and she flew to India and one of her kidneys was removed and transplanted on me to replace the bad one which was removed,” he said.

