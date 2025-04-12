Have Uganda, DR Congo finally buried the hatchet?

When Farid Kaliisa’s credentials were received by Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday, ending a long wait, all indications were that there was a thaw in relations between Kinshasa and Kampala. Ambassador Kaliisa was in 2022 tasked with overseeing Uganda’s interests in the DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo-Brazzaville and Gabon.









However, when he landed in Kinshasa, days after the M23 rebels had captured Bunagana border post, the red carpet was not quite rolled out. Without accreditation, Amb Kaliisa’s frosty reception at one point even threatened to culminate in his deportation. This was after disagreeing with some of the officials of the host country on tax arrears issues.

“This is a sign that the two countries are strengthening ties,” Amb Kaliisa told Sunday Monitor after presenting his credentials. Amb Kaliisa's stay in the DRC without accreditation has been tough. Last year, a Congolese top diplomat threatened to deport Amb Kaliisa over Uganda embassy’s failure to pay tax arrears to the tune of $443,000 (Shs1.6b) for the Ugandan-owned commercial property in Kinshasa City.

Uganda House is located at number 17 Avenue Tombalbaye in Kinshasa City. The building was built during the era of Idi Amin Dada in the 1970s. Later, it was turned into a commercial property. The Kinshasa City authorities, through its Anti-Fraud Brigade (AFB), allege that the Uganda government has been collecting taxes from tenants occupying the building for over 10 years without remitting them to the Congolese city.

Uganda admitted the allegations, but a disagreement ensued over the amount owed to Kinshasa City. After protracted negotiations, it was agreed that Uganda pays tax arrears for only four years between 2019 and 2023. Amb Kaliisa rejected the stated amount and demanded renegotiation of the arrears. This, however, caused discomfort among Congolese diplomats who threatened to deport Amb Kaliisa.

Remarkable turnaround

The acceptance of Amb Kaliisa’s credentials caps a remarkable turnaround. In diplomacy, accreditation means that the host country has formally recognised and authorised the diplomat to represent their country. Observers say it should come as no surprise that the DRC has thawed out sufficiently to green-light Uganda’s top diplomat in the war-torn country.



Since late last year, Amb Kaliisa has been critical in ensuring that Uganda expands its military operations in eastern DRC beyond the Operation Shujaa zones. Military experts say this has stopped the advance of M23 rebels to key towns of Butembo and Beni in North Kivu Province. Operation Shujaa is a joint Uganda-DRC military operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DRC.

The rebel group has killed thousands of civilians from both countries. Last October, Mr Tshisekedi approved the extension of Operation Shujaa during a meeting with Amb Kaliisa, Uganda People’s Defence Forces commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, and Congolese top military commanders. The meeting took place in Kinshasa. The Congolese president also visited Uganda and met President Museveni. While in Kampala, both parties agreed to revamp the construction of roads connecting the two countries.

They also vowed to intensify joint operations against armed groups, with joint military training of soldiers across the 950km border deemed inevitable to ensure security. Since then, Ugandan troops have been deployed beyond the Operation Shujaa zone to Lubero areas, Bunia, and other parts of the Uturi region.

Responsible authorities say this is intended to deal with other rebel groups that foment chaos in the mineral-rich, if restive, eastern part of the DRC. This has also stopped M23 rebels in their tracks, barely months after an advance to the northern part of the DRC. The intervention has been a great relief to the Tshisekedi administration.

Last month, DRC and Uganda officials revamped the construction of the Kasindi-Beni-Butembo road. The road is being constructed by Dott Services, a Ugandan construction company. They also have a plan to construct the Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma road once the M23 insurgency has been resolved. Part of the aforementioned road is under the control of M23 rebels.

Infrastructure agreement In 2021, Uganda and the DRC signed an infrastructure agreement that would develop 220 kilometres of roads connecting the two countries. These include the Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road, 80km; Beni-Butembo Road in DRC, 54km, and Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma roads, 89km.

However, there has been a delay in tarmacking them after M23 rebels captured part of the Bunagana-Rutshuru area. The construction of the road by Dott Services was halted. The construction of Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road, which is 80 kilometres, has also been facing challenges ranging from taxation, financing and lack of political will from the DRC side.

The situation was also tense for Ugandan diplomats as many Congolese politicians then believed that Uganda was behind M23 rebel resurgence, an allegation that Uganda denied. Some of the DRC government officials threatened to suspend Operation Shujaa.

Later, the DRC government and the international community fingered Rwanda as the back of the M23 rebels, prompting Mr Tshisekedi to resume collaboration with Uganda. The acceptance of Amb Kaliisa’s credentials comes hot on the heels of Washington’s announcement this week that it is closing on a critical mineral assets deal with the DRC.

If the Trump administration manages to get the deal over the line, a spring will be put in the step of “US private sector investment in the DR Congo, particularly in the mining sector,” Massad Boulos—the US president’s newly appointed Africa adviser—said in a video statement this week. An agreement would, it is believed, see the US International Development Finance Corporation underwrite some of the US investments in the DRC.

The DRC abound with enormous supplies of copper, gold, cobalt, coltan, tin and uranium. Kinshasa is thought to have proffered the deal to Washington in a bid to insulate Tshisekedi’s government from the M23 uprising that has seen the rebels make significant inroads in the eastern DRC. Goma and Bukavu, two of the mineral-rich eastern DRC’s largest cities, are currently under the control of the rebels.