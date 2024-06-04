Having poor Christians not good – President

President Museveni has tasked clerics to shepherd their flock into the money economy, saying having faithful but poor Christians is a bad idea.

Believers, he noted, should have spiritual nourishment to qualify for heaven but work hard to have means to meet their physical needs --- shelter, food, clothing, education and health --- while on earth.

“I would like to use this occasion to remind Christians to work hard to achieve decent and prosperous lives here on earth. I urge the religious leaders to emphasize the fact that man has both spiritual and physical needs,” he said in a speech read for him by Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

Ms Among represented the President yesterday at the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at the Anglican Site in Namugongo while he was chief guest at the nearby Uganda Catholic Martyrs Shrine, both outside Kampala.

“There are physical needs that must be satisfied to achieve a happy, fulfilling, and productive life. In a modern economy, you cannot obtain the goods and services, which are necessary to sustain life, without money,” she said, reading a prepared speech for the President in which he sought to banish “moneylessness”.

Mr Museveni, in a repeat of previous counsels, named commercial, agriculture, industries, services and ICT as profitable enterprises to multiply wealth, create jobs and spur economic growth.

Speaker Anita Among reacts after arriving at the Anglican martyrs' shrine for the Martyrs' Day commemoration on June 3, 2024. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

His messages to both the Anglicans and Catholics during yesterday’s celebrations were similar: embrace wealth creation gospel and Uganda will not capitulate to demands of gays and their promoters despite the backlash from the West over Uganda’s enactment a year ago of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

According to the President, the story of the martyrs slain in 1885-88 on orders of the Kabaka of Buganda Daniel Mwanga over their conversion to Christianity, should teach Ugandans that correct ideas always triumph, whatever the resistance.

“The teachings of Christianity are beneficial for every individual and society. The Gospel helps to cultivate a fear of God and love for other people, regardless of tribe, region or religion,” he noted.

He added that the principles of non-sectarianism of his National Resistance Movement (NRM), predicated on “patriotism, pan-Africanism and fraternity”, dovetails with the biblical teaching of loving neighbours.

“Therefore, many of the evils, like corruption, embezzlement, defilement, murder, etc., are on account of the lack of Godly guidance, in people’s hearts. The fear of God imparts honesty, integrity and self-control,” Mr Museveni said.

The guest preacher, Nigerian primate Henry Ndukuba, said homosexuality was an “abomination” and commended the Church of Uganda, which alongside other actors nudged the Uganda government to revive enactment of the previously quashed anti-gay law, for “standing firm against it”.

The guest preacher, Nigerian primate Henry Ndukuba. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

“The wage of sin is death, and for the sin of homosexuality is something that doesn’t please God and I am happy that the Church of Uganda is firm against it,” he noted.

Parliament Speaker Among, in comments about the subject, said Ugandans will stand for the truth for the good of humanity.

“Those who stand for the truth are criticised, misunderstood, opposed and sanctioned, but we want to tell Ugandans that we shall stand for the truth for the good of humanity,” Ms Among said.

The British and the US governments have slapped asset, financial and travel freezes on the Speaker, alongside other government notables, saying they are corrupt and rights abusers.

Ms Among has rejected the claims as made-up and insisted she is a victim of a witch hunt by the West for her role in spearheading the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, despite London and Washington saying she is being punished for taking away hundreds of iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karimojongs.

The legislation, among others, provides for the death penalty for the offence of aggravated homosexuality, triggering condemnation from Western capitals that brand it a gross violation of minority rights.

Ugandans counter-argue that the law protects traditional family and cultural values.

At yesterday’s celebrations, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu commended Christians for contributing towards the repayment of a loan that the Church secured from Equity Bank to construct the Janani Luwum Church House located on Kampala Road.



This publication broke the story of the full settlement of the Shs16b debt in yesterday’s edition.

“Thank you Church for prayers, participation and perseverance to secure Janani Luwum Church House. The debt is fully paid! We thank Equity Bank limited for their patience and partnership,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The Archbishop yesterday also launched a book authored by the former Finance Minister and ex-Makerere University Chancellor, Dr Ezra Suruma, which catalogs the story of Uganda Martyrs and beyond. In the book, Dr Suruma inquires into some of the country’s intractable problems and argues for integrity in public service as a solution to corruption and poverty problems.