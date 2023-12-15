Hawkers eating our Xmas lunch – traders

A section of traders operating in arcades in Kampala City have expressed concern over the growing number of street vendors ahead of the festive season.

The traders say the street vendors are disrupting their businesses.

Mr John Kabanda, the chairperson of the New Generation Traders Association Uganda, who doubles as president of the Federation of Uganda Traders Association, said what worries them most is that the street vendors sell products similar to theirs at cheaper prices resulting in the arcade traders making losses.

He added that the street vendors have disrupted the chain of distribution from the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler, and retailer to the consumer.

“They pick the goods directly from the producers. KCCA (Kampala Capital City Authority) might be behind this mess as it allocates these vendors places on the streets to work from and this has caused losses to traders who pay licence to KCCA,” Mr Kabanda said.

When contacted yesterday, KCCA spokesperson Simon Kasyate said: “It’s not true that KCCA has not played its part. We have the programme to enforce trade order in the city.”

He added: “Those who are doing that (street vendors) are trying to test the waters and they will soon find out that it won’t be business as usual,” he said.

Traders asked KCCA to allow the street vendors to operate on specific days, preferably at the weekend, or designate particular roads to them such as Ben Kiwanuka Street, Nabugabo Road, Allen Road, and Sebaana Road, Nakivubo Mews and Channel Street, among others, to create trade order during the festive season as had previously been proposed.

The Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) chairperson, Mr Thaddeus Katumba, said his office has received several requests to engage relevant authorities to effect order in the city.

“We appeal to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), let the law enforcement team execute its mandate effectively since the law does not allow illegal trade or street vending during Christmas because we would use this chance to make sure the volume of sales increase during this festive season,” he said.

He added that it is unacceptable for street vendors to place their merchandise wherever they want on the streets since it breaches trade order in the city.

“We have 16 markets that we operate on behalf of government as KCCA. There are also private markets and we encourage the people to go into those. We encourage people to set up shops as opposed to operating on the streets,” he said.

Mr Katumba also expressed concern over noise pollution, especially from speakers set up by different people.

“We appeal to our members to avoid noise pollution because it inconveniences our customers. And furthermore, we appeal to KCCA to make sure that they engage traders who have fixed speakers or loud speakers onto their premises to make sure they stop that unethical act,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Kampala Arcade Traders’ Association, Mr Godfrey Katongole, decried the low turn-up of customers this festive season.

“We have so far recorded the lowest turn-up of customers ever which indicates that the majority of Ugandans are surviving under absolute poverty. By this time in 2020, traders were making profits but today, you might think we are in the month of May. Very few people are buying because they don’t have money,” Mr Katongole said.

He added that the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is holding some of their goods over tax arrears.

“Many of our traders’ goods from China, Dubai and other countries are still being held by the Uganda Revenue Authority over taxes. This has been a tendency with URA to withhold traders’ goods during the festive season and release them later, which cripples traders’ businesses and the economy at large,” he said.

He urged URA to make payment agreements with the traders and release their goods.