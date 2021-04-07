He cut off my hand when I refused to strip, student pins suspected rapist

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

By Leonard Mukooli More by this Author

A 16-year-old senior two student in Bududa District has told court that she was waylaid and attacked by a machete-wielding man who left her crying in pain after cutting off her hand when she refused to strip in a botched rape.

The girl whose identity we cannot reveal because she is a minor, on Wednesday told Mbale Chief Magistrate, Mr James Mawanda, during a session at Bubulo Magistrate’s Court in Manafwa District that Derrick Kuloba, 25, on the fateful evening attacked her near a forest on her way home to pick beddings and food for her sick mother who had been admitted.

“He (Kuloba) started ordering me to undress and when I refused he pulled out a machete and started cutting me. He wanted to cut my head but I tried to guard it with my right hand,” she told court during hearing of a case in which Kuloba is accused of attempted murder.

The girl said she made an alarm hoping to get help but in vain.

The girl further told the magistrate that she’s still experiencing a lot of pain and accused police and Mbale Court of trying to frustrate her case.

This is because Kuloba was released under unclear circumstances a few days after his arrest.

Advertisement

“I need justice from this court because I’m now disabled. I’m not able to do any day-to-day activities like I used to. I can’t even write,” she explained.

Prosecution told court that Kuloba, a resident of Nabooti Village, Nakatsi Sub-County in Bududa District, on July 4, 2020 armed with a machete, waylaid the victim and attacked her before chopping off her right hand in a botched rape.

The girl also sustained several injuries on other parts of the body.

Prosecution presented three witnesses; the victim, her cousin and uncle.

In her testimony, the girl further asked court to give Kuloba a harsh punishment.

The case was adjourned to April 8, 2021 when Prosecution is expected to present more witnesses in court.

Her mother, Ms Juliet Khainza said: “We had waited for this case to start but in vain. I want my daughter to get justice.”

Ms Khainza asked the suspect to foot her daughter’s medical bills, pending judgment, saying her family could nolonger afford her medication.



