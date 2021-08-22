He was still a very useful person, Museveni mourns Gen Kutesa

By Faith Amongin More by this Author

Nearly about four days since his demise, President Museveni has finally eulogised his bush war comrade, Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa.

The President on Sunday afternoon via his twitter handle said Lt Gen Kutesa made his contribution and therefore, dying at 65 years was too soon “for such a useful person.”

“The UPDF fraternity and the Kutesa Family. Condolences from the Ugandans and myself on the death of Lt. Gen. Pecos Kutesa. I remember four things about Pecos,” the President said.

“When I went to Monduli Academy to address Ugandan Officer Cadets, there were two very brown young people in the group of 300 that stood out on account of their complexion; Pecos and Hannington Mugabi. Mugabi died in the bush, at Kitema Masanga, shot by a colleague, accidentally,” he said.

Mr Museveni said when they (National Resistance Army - NRA) attacked Kakiri UNLA in 1981, Kutesa’s ‘outstanding’ performance during the ambush caused him to grow fonder of him (Kutesa).

“When we attacked Kakiri UNLA detachment on 6/04/81, as the assault from the East of Kampala - Hoima Road was going on, standing near one of the shops, I saw Pecos crawling in the typical military way to capture the Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) the UNLA had fled and left alone. That was the reason I selected him to accompany me when I, on the 6th of June, 1981, crossed Lake Victoria in a 25 horsepower engine boat to Kenya, on my way to meet Muammar Gaddafi who gave us the few guns and ammo we got from outside,” the President recounted.

Mr Museveni said the deceased took part in significant battles like the February 20, 1984 Masindi battle and at Kabamba on January 1, 1985. He also participated in other battles of encounter, like the one of Mataba swamp, near Kyajinja.

“Pecos liked reading novels,” the President further recounted.

Lt Gen Kutesa, 65, a former bush war hero, died on Tuesday after a long illness.

He was first admitted to a Nairobi hospital and later flown to India for urgent specialised care.

His death came after he had retired from the army on August 5.



