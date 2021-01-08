He was targeted for  wearing a red jersey

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author



ARNOLD WALUSIMBI

The 14-year-old boy was excitable, like any other teenager at his age. Their landlady, Sarah Nakanwagi, says although Walusimbi had been living in her rentals for two months, she had not encountered any problem with him.

The rentals are in Wampamba Zone in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luweero District.

“He had no history of bad conduct. He was living with his sister, who is about two years older than him. Their mother rented the room for them. She lives and works in Masaka City,” the landlady said.

Walusimbi’s uncle, Ibra Ssebunya, says his nephew was shot when he went out to buy chips.

“He was wearing a red jersey and his friends told us the soldiers chased them. I think he was targeted because of the jersey. Because he was a child, he decided to stand while the others ran. They say they shot him using a pistol.”

However, the neighbours, landlady and village chairperson have a different story. The uncle was not living with Walusimbi at the time of his death.

The neighbours claim that when the rioting began in Wobulenzi Town, rioters – who included Walusimbi, according to witnesses – set used tyres alight on the Kampala- Gulu highway. Later, on November 18, they allegedly burnt a government pickup truck.

“At about 8pm, Walusimbi and a friend sneaked out of the compound and went to the road. They began lifting the door off the vehicle that had been burnt. They probably thought they would carry off the door and sell it to scrap dealers,” said a neighbour.

However, a security operative shot at them as they attempted to lift the door. Walusimbi was hit and died on the spot.

He was buried in Kazwama Parish, Kalungi Sub-county in Nakasongola District. His sister hides from any stranger who approaches her for information, believing the security forces want to arrest her.