Head of NUP elders' league succumbs to cancer in Boston

Leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its supporters are mourning the death of Mr William Byarugaba, the head of the party elders' league who succumbed to cancer in USA in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who announced Byarugaba's death, the deceased has been battling cancer at Boston Medical Centre in the USA where he was pronounced dead.

"We have woken up to the sad news of the passing of Mzee William Byarugaba commonly known as Jajja NUP, who has been serving as the head of the Elders' League of NUP," Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"Mzee Byarugaba has been battling cancer at Boston Medical Center in the USA. He has been a great statesman who devoted the latter days of his life to the struggle for freedom and democracy in Uganda," he added.

Mr Kyagulanyi mourned the NUP leader as a knowledgeable man whose guidance will be dearly missed, especially in the national political space.

"He was very knowledgeable about our country's history and the present trajectory. It is very unfortunate that he has passed on without seeing the New Uganda that he always envisioned and preached about," he said.

"Very grateful to our community in Boston who received him and became his family away from home. Deepest condolences to his dear wife, his children, and all his friends," he added.

Byarugaba has been one of the outspoken NUP leaders who always came out to condemn the infamous abduction of Ugandan using 'drones', arbitrary arrests and the bloody incidents which surrounded the 2021 general elections and campaigns.