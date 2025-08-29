Head of Public Service blocks contract extensions for retirees

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, has directed all permanent secretaries in ministries not to extend contracts for retiring civil servants whose salaries had already been enhanced along with pensions.

Ms Nakyobe said she will also advise President Museveni against seconding retirees on extended contracts, arguing that the salaries should instead benefit their immediate juniors.

“If a senior person has retired, the public service position should immediately be occupied by their understudy,” she said.

She added that she plans to meet the chairperson of the Public Service Commission to ensure that anyone requesting a contract extension is rejected.

“I have already turned away several Chief Administrative Officers who had submitted requests for extension of contracts. They shouldn’t be denying others a chance for promotion,” she warned.

Ms Nakyobe made the remarks while addressing the 5th Administrative Officers’ Forum, aimed at fostering confidence through transparency and accountability in governance. Administrators whose salaries and pensions had been enhanced include permanent secretaries, undersecretaries, commissioners, chief administrative officers, and municipal, town, and sub-county clerks.

The Ministry of Finance allocated Shs57 billion this financial year (2025/2026) for the salary enhancement of senior public officers.

She also cautioned administrators against laziness, which she said has damaged the image of the civil service. “In government, we want service delivery. You must be tough in order to push people to deliver. Those who can’t deliver exit their offices for those who are efficient,” she said.

Ms Nakyobe noted that some officers avoid taking decisions for fear of losing their jobs, warning that they will be sacked. She further cautioned young officers against living luxurious lives through corruption.

Caution to youth

“Young people today do not fear anything; they are shameless. Accounting officers- in-charge of resources must be very careful and alert—the enemy is near you and may make you incur financial losses,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mr Yunus Kakande, the permanent secretary in the Office of the President, urged the Head of Public Service not to allow the creation of new director positions in ministries.

“The President scrapped those positions because they were doing nothing. Ministries should give more powers to commissioners to do the work,” he said.

Ms Nakyobe confirmed that she has received requests from various ministries seeking to create director positions, but promised to continue discouraging such moves. Mr Emmanuel Muguga, the chairperson of the Public Administrators Association of Uganda, praised Ms Nakyobe’s stance.

“I am happy with the decision not to offer contracts to retiring commissioners and undersecretaries. It demoralises assistant commissioners and assistant undersecretaries. After serving until 60, if you have failed to groom your replacements or lack the capacity to do so, it demoralises others,” he said.