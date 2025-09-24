Head teacher collapses, dies at Kyotera District headquarters

A cloud of grief hangs over Kyotera District headquarters following the sudden death of Thaddeus Lutankome, a respected head teacher and long-serving educator on Tuesday afternoon.

According to his colleagues, Lutankome had appeared to be in good spirits earlier in the day. A district employee who preferred to remain anonymous recounted seeing him shortly before the incident.

"I saw him around 1:30pm as I was heading out for lunch," the source said. "He told me he was here to consult the Education Department about how to handle the candidate class since exams are near, yet most of his teachers are on strike."

Lutankome, aged 51, was rushed to Kyotera Medical Centre after collapsing but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Medical personnel had yet to perform a postmortem examination at the time of reporting.

"He has been a very hardworking man," the colleague added. "Even with the ongoing strike, he stayed behind to teach the candidates. He wanted the best for them."

Lutankome had a long and distinguished career in education. He previously taught at Kyotera Central Primary School and Green Valley Primary School before assuming his latest role as Head Teacher of Nkoni Primary School in Kakuuto sub-county, Kyotera District, where he has been for over 15 years.

His passing has left a significant void among his peers and the education fraternity in the district.

Mr Alex Ssemwogerere, UNATU Chairperson for Kyotera District, described him as "a trusted treasurer" and "a man of integrity."

"We have lost not just a colleague but a committed leader," Mr Ssemwogerere said. "He was dependable, honest, and passionate about education. His death is a great loss to the teaching profession."

Other leaders in the district echoed similar sentiments.

Kyotera District Headquarters located in Kasaali Town council. Photo | Ambrose Musasizi

Mr Lawrence Ssekyondwa, the District Education Officer, confirmed that Mr Lutankome had visited his office on the same day.

"He was here to discuss education matters," Mr Ssekyondwa said. "I was shocked to hear the news. He was one of the most reliable head teachers we had, dedicated and obedient."

Mr Mathias Kigoye, the District Inspector of Schools, noted Lutankome’s work ethic and tireless dedication to his job.

"I used to inspect his school regularly. Even at 7:00pm, you would find him still at his desk. I once asked if he had any time left for his family, he was that committed."

The cause of Mr Lutankome’s death remains unknown pending a postmortem examination. His sudden passing has sparked renewed discussions about the toll that increasing professional demands and staff shortages are taking on educators across the country.

As the district mourns, colleagues and community members remember a man whose life was devoted to the betterment of others, a legacy etched in the lives of his students and the classrooms he so faithfully served.



