Head teacher jailed 18 years for defiling 14-year-old girl

The head teacher of Chuho primary school in Kisoro District has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after he was convicted of aggravated defilement.

Wilson Habiyakale, 39, was convicted on Monday after a successful prosecution following his arrest and subsequent arraignment in court in March this year when he was formally charged with defiling a 14-year-old primary seven pupil at the school headed.

High Court in Kabale presided over by Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi heard from the prosecution that Habiyakale while at Chuho village, Gasiza parish, Nyakabande Sub County in Kisoro District between 2019 and February 2022 being a person in authority over a 14-year-old pupil as a head teacher of Chuho primary school unlawfully defiled her.

Prosecution also told court that on February 28, 2022, Habiyakale while at Chuho village in Kisoro District recruited or transferred or confined a his victim by means of deception for the purpose of a sexual exploitation.

Habiyakale had been on remand since March 13 when he was charged before the Kisoro grade one magistrate, Mr Raphael Vueni.

While passing the sentence, Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi advised that the Habiyakale has a right of appeal against the conviction and the sentence within 14 days from the date of the judgment.

“While the accused has been convicted of the offence of aggravated defilement contrary to section 129 (3), (4) (a) and (c) of the penal code act, and the chief state attorney, Ms Grace Nabagala Ntege prayed for a deterrent custodial sentence of 30 years citing a number of reasons, and having considered the sentencing guidelines, the current sentencing practice in relation to the offences of this nature and the circumstances of the case, I consider a sentence of 18 years imprisonment appropriate,” Justice Moses Kazibwe ruled.

Adding that “I deduct the three months the convict has spent on remand as required by article 23 (8) of the constitution. The convict shall serve 17 years and nine months from July 4.”

Habiyakale’s lawyer, Mr Godwin Masereka said he intends to appeal against the sentence arguing that it was too harsh for his client.

“The convict is a first offender with a family of six children and a mother to look after. The convict was going to lose his job as a headmaster which is another form of punishment for his actions which the court should have considered in sentencing him. I intend to appeal against the judgment,” Mr Masereka said.