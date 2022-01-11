Head teacher stranded with broken structures as schools reopen

Some of the structures at Rwantsinga Primary School in Rubaya Sub County, Mbarara District. The roofs were blown off by wind in May 2021 during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. PHOTO | FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • The chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association, Mr Eliyazari Niwagaba, said they have reported to all relevant authorities including the founding body of Ankole Diocese over the status of the school.

The head teacher of Rwantsinga Primary School in Rubaya Sub-county, Mbarara District, is stranded with broken school structures.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.