Head teacher stranded with broken structures as schools reopen

The head teacher of Rwantsinga Primary School in Rubaya Sub-county, Mbarara District, is stranded with broken school structures.

Rwantsinga Primary School, a government-aided school that is run under the foundation of Church of Uganda, had its roofs blown off by wind in May 2021 during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Mr Piason Karuhanga, the head teacher, said : “I am at the school but stranded. I am ready to receive learners, but the structures are in a sorry state.”

He said he is preparing to put up a temporal structure as his office at the school playground to receive pupils.

“I had 420 pupils, but I expect more pupils because our performance had improved in the last 13 years. We had two first grades in 2019 and three first grades in 2020,”Mr Karuhanga said on Sunday.

“I have been receiving phone calls from the parents, but I told them pupils will sit under the trees,” he added.

PTA response

The chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association, Mr Eliyazari Niwagaba, said they have reported to all relevant authorities including the founding body of Ankole Diocese over the status of the school.

“We have been requesting the government to help us for a long time, but they were saying before the reopening of school, they would give us support but up to now they have not yet,”Mr Niwagaba said.

He said they were going to request the Church of Uganda to offer them space in the church for lower classes as they make provisions for upper classes.

“We are worried parents may not bring their children back to school because the situation is not good. We are going to put makeshift structures for our pupils to start studying as we wait for the government to support us,” Mr Niwagaba said.

The chairperson of Rubaya Sub-county, Mr Julius Bishanga, said the situation is difficult.

“We would have put up a makeshift, but there is no money. Maybe we are going to put pupils under the trees for some time as we wait for government support. I was chatting with the head teacher but we are still stranded,” Mr Bishanga said.

Mr Bishanga said the situation could lead to school dropouts.

“The district promised to provide two classrooms, but we are surprised the government has delayed the funding. I am not sure if pupils are going to start because all the classrooms are down.”Mr Bishanga said.

Allocation of funds

The Mbarara district education officer, Mr Gabriel Ahimibisibwe, said the district has secured Shs130m for the reconstruction of Rwantsinga and Kibare primary schools.