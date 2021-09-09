Head teachers ask govt to reopen schools in October

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Head teachers have warned of a crisis in the education sector and asked President Museveni to reopen schools next month.

The head teachers and experts in the Education sector, who talked to Daily Monitor yesterday, said many learners had been psychologically affected by the continued closure of schools.

They were responding to media reports that the President had rejected the October plan to reopen schools fronted by technocrats and tasked the national Covid-19 taskforce to examine the impact of limited vaccination of teachers, support staff and elderly parents and the impact of third wave of the pandemic on learners’ return to class.

The head teachers and experts in the sector have also advised government to expedite vaccination of teachers before the end of this month so that schools can reopen next month.

The head teacher of St Peter’s College, Tororo, Mr Luke Emron, said: “Learners are worried about spending more than two years in one class and yet they are growing very fast.”

He added: “Delaying reopening of schools is going to worsen the situation. Reopening should not go beyond October.”

The head teacher of Old Kampala Secondary School, Mr James Muloni, warned that delayed reopening of schools would see more private schools closed due to owners failing to clear loans.

Mr Muloni said his schools had been receiving an influx of learners seeking placements claiming that the private schools they had been attending were closed. He added that a number of teachers and learners might not return to school because many of them have joined private businesses.

“We should prepare for the social support of both teachers and learners when schools reopen. Some learners have tasted money and might not want to return. I hope schools reopen soon,” Mr Muloni said.

The chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association, Mr Hasadu Kirabira, warned of clogged classes if schools reopen beyond October.

Mr Kirabira said there are two classes waiting to join Senior One and Five, adding that if schools could be allowed to reopen next month, the students could be promoted to the next class after studying for three months and have new entrants report next year.

“The time is now to reopen schools if we are to get rid of challenges we are facing as far as clogging of the system is concerned. We need to decongest classes before this year ends to enable a smooth transition next year,” Mr Kirabira said.

Some learners in Primary One to Three and those in pre-primary have stayed home for nearly two years without studying.

However, some players in the sector argued that much as school heads want schools reopened soon, scientists should guide on when it is safe for reopening in order to keep learners, teachers and non-teaching staff safe.

While presenting strategies for safe reopening last week, the director of education standards in the Education ministry, Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, said when schools reopen, they would prioritise Primary One to Three and Senior One and Two as well as candidate classes.

These would study for 14 weeks and be promoted to the next class to pave way for new entrants.

The secretary general of Uganda National Teachers Association, Mr Filbert Baguma, asked the government to look at how neighboring countries are handling learners in schools amid Covid-19.

Learners in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda have resumed their studies.

“Neighbouring countries are having schools in progress. What are they doing differently from us? Continued closure of schools is exposing learners [to risks]. They are everywhere in the markets and malls,” Mr Baguma said.

Mr Baguma said government pegged reopening of schools on vaccination and yet the jabs are not available in the country for the intended people.

“The earlier the government reopens schools, the better. We shall have semi-candidates and all those in other classes promoted before this year ends. It is not good that some learners have already lost a year and are now counting the second dead year,” Mr Baguma said.

The national Covid-19 taskforce is expected to reconvene on Wednesday next week to discuss the new dates for reopening of schools after putting into consideration the proposals of president Museveni.