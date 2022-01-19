Head teachers, education chiefs clash over Covid cash

Head teachers and education officers in Soroti District have clashed over government’s Covid-19 relief cash.

Mr Emmanuel Etieku, the head teacher of Otatai Primary School in Asuret Sub-county, who is also the chairperson of the Soroti District Primary Schools Head teachers’ Association, accused their supervisors of mismanaging finances meant for operationalisation of school activities.

“We are aware that the government released money to the districts to operationalise schools, the first being renovation money, then for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Universal Primary Education (UPE) funds for both first and third quarter but our supervisors have decided not to declare it,” he said.

Mr Etieku blamed his superiors for usurping the powers of the head teachers by rushing to implement institutions’ managerial programmes without consent of the head teachers and management committees.

According to Mr Etieku, each school was supposed to receive Shs1.5m for renovation, Shs1.5m for SOPs and UPE funds of the first and third quarters but the money has not been remitted.

“We are seeing signs of renovation fee, strange people are rushing to disorganise us during lesson hours in the name of the engineers assigned to paint schools,” Mr Etieku said.

He asked the district authorities to allow the head teachers and their school management committees to manage funded activities in schools.

Ms Jennifer Ilenyot, the Soroti senior inspector of schools, when contacted said she didn’t have much information regarding the said money.

The Soroti District Local Government communications officer, Mr Abraham Ekwaru, said the district education officers are implementing projects that were only permitted by the head teachers in their previous meeting.

Another head teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the district education office of allegedly holding resources for procuring teaching materials for learners.

“Schools lack chalk and other teaching requirements but the district is holding the resources,” he said.

Mr Simon Amoru Anangu, the district inspector of Schools, quashed the allegations as false and propagated to diminish their efforts at work.

“All our operations are in line with the guidelines from the Ministry of Education,” Mr Anangu said.

He confirmed that the district received Shs111m Covid-19 relief cash to be disbursed to 69 government-aided primary schools and five secondary schools.

“Unless it has not reached the schools bank accounts, each school received Shs1.5m for enforcing SOPs,” he said.

Mr Anangu explained that a circular from the Ministry of Education authorised the district education officers to spend UPE funds for the first quarter, money which was sent during the lockdown, to renovate school structures.