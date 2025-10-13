Head teachers warned against turning away S.4 candidates over school fees

The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Miriam Kagaiga, has warned headteachers in the area against stopping students from sitting for examinations due to outstanding school fees.

Ms Kagaiga made the call during a meeting with headteachers at the examination store at Ntungamo Police Station on Monday morning.

"We all know what is happening in our families, we understand the struggles schools are going through, but more especially the struggles we are all going through as parents," Ms. Kagaiga said. "I ask you to bear with parents, especially during these exams, that no student is turned away from doing exams over school fees."

The RDC noted that some head teachers have been failing to register students for examinations and turning them away at the examination hall, a practice she said would not be tolerated.

"We can't allow this vice to happen in our district," she warned. "We must make sure that all students who were eligible for registration sit their exams. If anyone has committed that offense, they will be dealt with."

Ms Kagaiga had summoned the headteacher of Ruhanga Adventist Secondary School over a student who had complained about not being registered despite paying for registration.

The student, Precious Kembabazi, had been turned away from school and told she wouldn't be allowed to sit for exams.

In response, headteachers expressed optimism about the start of the exams, citing timely delivery and preparation of candidates.

"We are blessed that the exams arrived in time, our candidates are prepared, hope the exams will be done well, and students shall get good results," said Ntungamo High School headteacher, Mr Wilson Byamukama.

At Kyamate Secondary School, 350 students sat for the first Geography paper, with the school's deputy headteacher, Mr Jonas Kasasira, noting that it was the biggest number ever, and the students were well-prepared.



