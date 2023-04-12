Headteacher shortage hits Tororo govt schools

Tororo District in Bukedi Sub-region is struggling with a shortage of headteachers in government primary schools.

A report released by the Committee of Health and Education indicates that of the 163 primary schools, only 67 have substantive headteachers.

The committee chairperson, Mr Bernard Opendi, said: “Many schools are struggling with no substantive headteachers and this has affected consistency and the quality of learning and teaching in schools.”

Mr Opendi made the remarks while presenting the report before a council meeting at the weekend.

He said the situation is likely to become worse because several other headteachers are seeking early retirement.

“The problem of understaffing is widespread in almost all the schools in the district, and we appeal to the government to recruit more headteachers,” he said.

The committee findings revealed that the Covid-19-induced lockdowns, which led to the closure of schools for about two years, pushed many teachers out of the profession into other income-generating activities, which are more lucrative.

Recruitment

The committee highlighted that there is also a need to recruit 59 deputy headteachers, 136 senior education assistants, and 1,431 education assistants.

“As a district, we are supposed to have 163 headteachers, but only 67 are available, 163 deputy headteachers, but only 107 are available, 326 senior education assistants, but only 190 are available and 2,985 education assistants, but we have 1,554,” the report reads in part.

Ms Scovia Opaye Namumadi, another member of the committee, said they found that many schools registered an increase in the learners’ enrolment this year.

“The parents transferred their children from private schools to government-aided schools due to lack of fees,” she said.

Ms Namumadi said the remaining staff are being asked to take on the extra workload, which she said has inevitably compromised the quality of education.

Background

Mr Albert Odoi, the district education officer, said the gap was created when the district lacked a functional district service commission.

“During that time, some headteachers and teachers were dying while others were retiring, but there was no replacement being done and nothing has been done to promote or recruit those who would fill created gaps,” he said.

Mr Odoi explained that recently, the district wanted to recruit 40 headteachers, but only Seven qualified because the majority did not meet the requirement of a university degree.

“Teacher-pupil ratio is important in ensuring service delivery. Some subjects are very critical such as the English language, and having no teacher of such a subject is disastrous to the future of the children,” he said.