Headteachers handover schools to management committee over ongoing strike

Headteachers of government-aided schools in Bugiri District have handed over their institutions to School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) executives as the nationwide teachers' strike continues to paralyze learning.

The strike, led by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), is pushing for salary enhancements, particularly for arts teachers who say they have been unfairly treated compared to their science counterparts.

In a bid to safeguard school property and maintain oversight, headteachers across the district have stepped back from their duties, leaving SMCs and PTAs in charge until further notice.

Mr Joseph Mwiwa, the Headteacher of Bukakaire Primary School in Iwemba Sub-county, said the decision was reached during a staff meeting held last week.

“To ensure the safety of school property, we resolved to hand over the school to the management. We are also following directives from UNATU. Until official communication is given, we remain off duty,” he said.

Mr Patrick Bwire, the Headteacher of Naigaga Primary School in Nabukalu Town Council, said the school management team had taken over, with the school watchman remaining on duty to guard the premises as they await further updates regarding the strike.

Mr Samuel Mugweri, Headteacher of Busanzi Primary School in Bugiri Municipality, confirmed that no teachers had reported for duty.

“I am currently at the school with the watchman. We have called on the SMC and PTA to join us in safeguarding the school,” he said.

At Butyabule Primary School in Nabukalu Sub-county, Mr Daudi Kilegeya said three teachers had reported for work, but pupil turnout remained very low because of the strike.

Some headteachers, however, could not be reached for comment as their phones were switched off and they had not reported to their schools.

Ms Masitula Tibiwa, the District Education Officer, said she was in the field monitoring schools and by press time, inspections were still ongoing across the district.

In neighboring Mayuge District, Mr Nathan Wabwire, the Inspector of Schools, confirmed that pupil turnout was equally low due to the industrial action.

“Teachers are exercising their rights and reminding the government of its commitment to increase their salaries, a promise that has been delayed for far too long,” Mr Wabwire said.

He added that while the Education Department recognizes the teachers' concerns, they continue to encourage educators to ensure that pupils do not miss lessons, especially in this critical promotional term.

Meanwhile, in Jinja City, the situation appears to be stabilizing. Mr Paul Balinaire, the Principal Education Officer, said many teachers had reported to work and resumed teaching duties in several schools.

Mr Balinaire, however, noted that pupil turnout remained low. “At the end of the day, teachers will still be asked for better results from what they have been teaching in their respective classes,” he said.