Health activists demand better services for drug addicts 

Effective harm reduction interventions should be extended to drug addicts, including those who inject drugs to contain the spread of HIV, health activists have said.

The executive director of Uganda Harm Reduction Network (UHRN), Mr Wamala Twaibu told journalists in Kampala Thursday that despite Uganda's commendable progress in the battle against HIV/AIDS, the impact of the epidemic continues to exert a disproportionate toll on marginalized populations, including individuals engaged in illicit drug use.

Recent studies done by Makerere University estimated that HIV prevalence among people who inject drugs (PWID) stood at 17 percent.

According to Uganda Aids Commission, at least 7,400 people in Uganda inject drugs.

Mr Wamala said people who inject drugs in Uganda account for about 1 in 10 HIV diagnoses.

He further noted that the vulnerability of this group to HIV infection is exacerbated by a surge in gender-based violence, re-using needles and injecting equipment, risky sexual behavior, poverty, sharing injecting equipment and fear created by laws that criminalize drug use, such as the pending Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill 2023.

“There is already limited access to proven harm reduction interventions for people who inject drugs, such as sterile needle and syringe distribution and opioids substitution therapy for people who inject drugs, They also have low access to HIV care and treatment due criminalization,” he said.

“The Narcotics Bill for example creates significant barriers to healthcare and support, exacerbating the already-existing health disparities and risks faced by this community, “he added.

In August 2023, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Bill, 2023 which gives green light to licensed farming and use of marijuana for medical purposes.

It however, stipulates harsh penalties for offences related to substances abuse, including imprisonment and heavy fines.

Mr Wamala said efforts should be made to repeal discriminatory laws, promote inclusivity, and ensure that comprehensive services and support are available to people who use drugs, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives free from fear and oppression.

According to him, increasing coverage of harm reduction services, including in rural and remote communities to have an impact on reducing HIV transmission among people who inject drugs is paramount.

This, he said can be achieved through awareness creation, increasing access to pre-and post-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of HIV transmission, as well as decentralizing Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) programs.

Opioid substitution therapy involves the use of prescription medications such as methadone and buprenorphine that can reduce drug cravings and prevent withdrawal symptoms for people who use opiates.

He said UHRN would continue to collaborate with government agencies, civil society organizations and international partners to advance these policy objectives.

"By fostering partnerships, we aim to create a unified front in the fight against HIV/AIDS and contribute to the well-being of all Ugandans," he said.