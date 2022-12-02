Health centre gets new lab staff after Monitor story

Bukomansimbi District leadership has posted laboratory workers to Kitanda Health Centre III to fill the staffing gaps at the facility.

This comes days after this publication ran a story where the officer-in-charge of the facility, Dr Julius Musibula, complained that the new equipment which the health centre secured from Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) was lying idle due to lack of specialists to operate them.

One of the two laboratory personnel attached to the facility went on maternity leave and another on study leave.

The idle equipment included HIV testing kits, genexpert machine and CBC analyser machine.

In a statement dated November 30 the Bukomansimbi District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Peter Ruhweeza, said they have since posted Mr Samuel Mujuzi, a laboratory technician and another staff, Mr Vincent Matovu, to replace the absent staff and ensure proper delivery of laboratory services at the facility.

“Much as it is correct that one staff had gone for maternity leave and another on study leave, the district had already posted another staff called Samuel Mujuzi, a laboratory technician and Vincent Matovu, who is currently working in the laboratory at Kitanda Health Centre III. It is not true that the laboratory equipment is idle,” Mr Ruhweeza’s statement reads in part.

He explained that Mirambi Health Centre II has one laboratory worker, Butenga Health Centre IV has five staff members, Bigasa Health Centre II with two staff and one for Kigangazzi Health Centre II.

“The district is following up with the Ministry of Public Service and Ministry of Finance to provide wage for recruiting more laboratory staff,” he said. Dr Musibula confirmed that the two laboratory personnel had reported for duty.

Last Sunday, Dr Musibula asked the government to recruit more medical workers to address the overwhelming workload at the facility.

Some four years ago, KOFIH, which has been instrumental in supporting health service delivery in the district, constructed a fully-equipped emergency ward at Butenga Health Centre IV and equipped it with modern X-ray, radiology machines, delivery beds and surgical equipment, among others. The health centre also received an ambulance and three motorcycles.

Butenga Health Centre IV, which is the biggest health facility in the district, handles at least 130 deliveries every month and an average of two are cesarean sections. Recently, Bukomansimbi District Council passed a resolution to elevate the facility to hospital status but the district leadership said upgrading the facility should be halted until management at the facility is restructured.