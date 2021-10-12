Health centre IIs, IIIs being upgraded - Aceng

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that the ministry of health is upgrading all health centre IIs and IIIs across the country in order to deliver better health services to people.

“We are in a phased manner- upgrading all health centre IIIs that are in sub-countys. Also, we are upgrading all health centre IIs to IIIs,’’ she said on Tuesday.

According to her, government plans to have health centre IVs in all constituencies since they serve a population of 100,000 people and then a major hospital in every district in addition to a regional referral hospital serving a population of 2 million people.

Ms Aceng made the remarks while opening a new theatre constructed at Kajjansi Health Centre IV by Citibank Uganda Limited in partnership with Joint Medical Stores (JMS), Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Infectious Disease Institute (IDI).

The Managing Director Citibank Uganda Limited, Ms Sarah Arapta Wojega said the decision to partner with government to construct the Shs360m facility was aimed at providing an alternative for expectant mothers who were previously being referred to Entebbe general hospital for emergency service.

“Our decision to equip Kajjansi health centre IV was very deliberate to ensure those mothers had a nearby facility to be attended to especially as Entebbe Hospital was cordoned off for Covid-19 patients,” she explained.

Advertisement

The Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) Executive Director, Mr Andrew Kambugu said with Entebbe Hospital being designated as a Covid treatment facility, facilities like Kajjansi Health Centre IV were overwhelmed by patients.

“Since we are the supporting partners for Kampala City and Wakiso District, Kajjansi being part of Wakiso, we zeroed in on the facility to see how we could enhance its capacity to handle these extra patients.

The in charge of the health centre, Mr Adam Mbayi said the theatre will now enable them operate expectant mothers who they have been referring to national referral hospitals in the past.

“We receive over 200 out patients and between 80 to 100 women for antenatal care daily. We at least enable 1o mothers deliver everyday while we have been referring up to 50 expectant mothers in need of operations to Kiruddu, Entebbe and Kawempe referral hospitals,” he said.

[email protected]