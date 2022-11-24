Health centre in Jinja gets Shs1b facelift

Expectations are high among residents of Mpumudde in Jinja South City Division following the renovation of the outpatient department (OPD) and male ward at Mpumudde Health Centre IV.

The facility’s revamp, which started in 2020 at a cost of $300,000 (about Shs1.1b), was funded by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and UAEAid.

“Rather than give us money, the SCCI decided to give the facility a facelift and I appeal to all residents to make use of it,” Dr Joseph Muvawala, the Busoga Kingdom prime minister, said while receiving the facility on Monday.

Dr Stephen Banonya, the acting Jinja City health officer, said the redevelopment will decongest Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and increase the number of safe deliveries.

“We have been operating under very harsh conditions, mothers were operating in very small spaces and when they attended antenatal or brought children for immunisation, there was a lot of confusion because many of them were always seated outside,” Dr Banonya said.

“But now mothers are going to be catered for under very good conditions with seats, beds, mattresses, and other equipment,” he added.

Dr Banonya, however, added that they are likely to experience a shortage of utilities and theatre equipment.

“Since the facility is big, we need a lot of water to maintain it and have high consumption of electricity. We would like to request our donors to help us with a solar system, especially in the ward that has been constructed, so that we don’t suffer blackouts, especially when a patient is in theatre,” he said.

Ms Praise Tuhimbise, a midwife, welcomed the development, saying the facility was grappling with space constraints, especially deliveries.

Last year, health authorities reported that males, females and children were sharing wards at Walukuba and Mpumudde health centre IVs.