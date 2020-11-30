Health centre receives piped water, equipment

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

Residents of Northern City Division, Mbale City, at the weekend could not hide their excitement following the commissioning of a water system at Nakaloke Health Centre III.

The water system, which has been under construction for two years, was commissioned by the Bank of Uganda (BoU) deputy governor, Dr Micheal Atingi-Ego, at the weekend. The project was funded by BoU as an initiative in support of maternal and child health care. The bank also built a patient walkway and renovated the maternity ward.

It also donated medical equipment and supplies such as delivery beds, drip stand, oxygen cylinder, surgical gloves, temperature gauges, solar refrigerators and hand washing apparatus, among others.

Dr Atingi-Ego in his remarks explained that the bank’s main aim was to increase access to safe and clean water as well as proper sanitation.

“We are happy that we have managed to develop a water supply investment for the health centre in addition to the improvement of the maternity ward as well as the provision of medical equipment and supplies,” he said.

The deputy governor also explained tha investments in health and sanitary services boost productivity and household incomes, thus contributing to economic growth.

Objective

“This will reduce harmful effects of diseases thereby, freeing people to devote their time to productive work, which boosts incomes and contributes to national economic growth,” he said.

Dr Atingi-Ego also urged Ugandans to embrace the use of mobile money and other e-payments, saying it is a safer, convenient, and secure means of payment given the current times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The promotion of cashless payments is in line with the BoU’s strategic initiatives for controlling the high costs of printing, minting, and administering currency notes and coins,” he said.

Dr Atingi-Ego further cautioned people against shying away from accepting and using the Shs50 denominated coin.

“I encourage everyone to accept all the coins because they are legal tender; they are durable, and they facilitate competitive pricing in the shops and markets,” he said.

The Mbale District health officer, Dr Jonathan Wangisi, applauded the bank for its support, saying the facility has been facing challenges of water shortage.

Dr Wangisi said the facility should be elevated to a hospital because it handles patients from the districts of Butebo, Bukedea and Sironko.

The In-charge of Nakaloke Health Centre III, Ms Rehema Wanjiro, however, said they still face challenges of inadequate infrastructure, drug stock outs and lack of ambulance, among others.

The bank secretary, Ms Susan Kanyemibwa, said with the proceeds from the charity walk, which took place in 2016, the bank has so far funded the renovation of the maternity wards in some of the districts where the bank’s branches are located. The walk was to mark 50 years of existence of the central bank.

Maternal deaths

With a ratio of up to 16 mothers dying on a daily basis while giving birth, maternal and associated infant mortality rates in Uganda remain unacceptably high with preeclampsia being one of the major causes. The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, estimates that six in every 100 maternal deaths in Uganda are a result of the condition. The country commemorates preeclampsia day every year on May 22 to raise awareness about its severity.



