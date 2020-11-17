Health centre using one delivery bed in Masindi

By Ismail Bategeka More by this Author

M others in Pakanyi Sub-county in Masindi District are crying out to government to provide enough delivery beds at Kyatiri Health Centre.

Ms Zeria Nyamahunge, a resident of Kisindi Village, said some mothers are forced to give birth on the floor since the health facility has only one delivery bed.

“The bed is always utilised and it is also in a bad state. How do you expect a mother to safely deliver?” Ms Nyamahunge wondered.

She added that some items in the mama kits are always found missing. A mama kit is supposed to contain everything needed to help provide a clean and safe delivery.

Mothers are at times forced to seek health services from Masindi Town, about 24.7 kilometres away from Kyatiri Health Centre.

Missing items

They tasked the district health department to investigate the missing items, especially the mama kits.

Advertisement

Ms Yusta Kimuli, another resident, said nurses are few at the facility, which affects counselling of expectant women.

Mr Godfrey Kugonza, the officer-in-charge of Kyatiri Health Centre, confirmed that the facility has only one delivery bed.

“Some mama kits received at the facility do not have items such as towels and soap,” Mr Kugonza said.

The health centre, which serves more than 30 villages, also lacks a delivery bed for people with disabilities.

Mr Godfrey Achilis, the officer-in-charge of Kitanyata Health Centre, said some patients walk from Kyatiri to the health facility, which also has inadequate facilities.

“We also have staffing gaps, we receive few items from the Ministry of Health. We have to work together to make it a health centre III,” he said.

Ms Irene Asaba, the Pakanyi Sub-county chairperson, acknowledged the challenges.

“In the third and fourth quarters of 2019/2020, only Kitanyata got 50 mama kits,” Ms Asaba said, adding that some staff still need accommodation to avoid absenteeism.

Ms Maureen Kyomuhendo, the coordinator for Forum for Women in Democracy, an NGO, said the government should investigate the claims by mothers that mama kits are sold to them at the time of delivery.

The Health ministry is currently upgrading health centres across the country to improve health services and enable hospitals offer specialised services.

Statistics

According to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG 5 aims at reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Like many developing countries, Uganda has a high maternal mortality ratio at 343 per 100,000 live births, according to the World Health Organisation.

Statistics show that 16 women die every day while giving birth due to preventable causes.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com