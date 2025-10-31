Health experts call for prohibitive tobacco tax

Health and fiscal policy experts have urged the government to adopt a stronger tobacco taxation framework in line with Article 6 of the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), arguing that effective pricing and tax measures can significantly cut cigarette consumption while increasing domestic revenue.

The experts argue that making tobacco products more expensive would discourage new smokers and help prevent cancer and other tobacco-related illnesses.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with stakeholders in Kampala yesterday, Mr Ezekiel Musaasizi from the Centre for Tobacco Control in Africa (CTCA), said they are now pushing for a 100 to 200 percent increase in cigarette taxes to make smoking more expensive and less attractive, especially to young people.

“Last year, we requested an increase in tobacco taxation, and only a 10 percent rise was imposed, but we have realised that this small increment was absorbed by manufacturers and did not reach consumers,” he said.

In July 2024, the government introduced a 10 percent excise tax increase on cigarettes as part of its FY2024/25 budget, with the aim of aligning national policy with WHO FCTC recommendations, in a move to discourage smoking by making tobacco products more expensive.

Mr Musaasizi added that as stakeholders they want the government to ensure that the tax is fully passed on to buyers so that they can truly begin reducing tobacco consumption in Uganda. Ms Robinah Kaitiritimba, the executive director of Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation (UNHCO), said the 10 percent excise increase in FY2025/26 did not translate into higher retail prices.

She added that the UNHCO survey showed that low-priced brands such as Super match and Sportsman registered negligible price changes, while premium brands such as Dunhill and Marlboro saw price increases of only 23 to 30 percent. “Since these premium brands account for less than 3 percent of the market, the overall impact on smoking rates remained insignificant,” she said. Ms Kaitiritimba emphasised that Uganda has been slow to implement the progressive tax increases it committed to under WHO guidelines.

“Uganda agreed to steadily raise tobacco taxes, but progress has been slow, for eight years, the country did not increase tobacco taxes, and last year’s 10 percent adjustment was too little to make a difference,’ she said.

Mr Aziz Agaba, a public health policy analyst, said this reform would be a win-win for health and fiscal growth.

“A substantial tax increase discourages tobacco use and boosts government revenue. Uganda can meet both its public health and domestic revenue goals through smarter taxation,” he said.

He added that collapsing Uganda’s tiered cigarette tax system into a single uniform specific tax rate would simplify administration and close loopholes exploited by manufacturers. “A uniform tax reduces price variability and ensures fairness across all brands and it’s the most sustainable approach to reducing tobacco use and fulfilling our obligations under the WHO,” he said.

Dr George Didi Bhoka, a Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, said the ultimate goal of tax reforms is to reduce consumption and improve public health. “Tobacco is a major public health threat, and Ugandans must understand its risks, we need strict regulations, by-laws, and ordinances to enforce anti-smoking laws because people are still smoking in public places without realising the harm caused to others,” he said. He called for stronger collaboration between legislators, health agencies, and civil society to ensure that tobacco control efforts reach every community.