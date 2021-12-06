Health experts demand more funds to fight TB

TB is a potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs

By  Phoebe Masongole

What you need to know:

  • About TB.  Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis is spread from person to person through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes. It usually takes about six to nine months to treat TB. But some TB infections need to be treated for up to two years. 
  • Some of the signs and symptoms of active TB include coughing for three or more weeks.Coughing up blood or mucus. Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing.

Health experts in Bugisu and Bukedi sub-regions have asked the government to increase funds allocated for the fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

