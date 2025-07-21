Health experts warn of rising breast cancer cases in men

Medical experts have raised alarm over the increasing number of breast cancer cases among men, particularly those over the age of 40.

While commonly perceived as a disease affecting only women, health professionals say breast cancer in men, though rare, is often more deadly due to late diagnosis.

Speaking at a community health camp organised by the Rotary Club of Ntinda over the weekend, MsMartha Nantayi, a medical officer from the Uganda Cancer Institute, emphasized that breast cancer affects both genders and called for greater vigilance.

“Men are less likely to survive breast cancer because they often seek medical help too late,” Nantayi said.

She added: “Early diagnosis dramatically improves outcomes, but many men don’t even realize they are at risk.”

According to data from the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), 1 in every 100 breast cancer cases in Uganda occurs in men.

However, survival rates for men are significantly lower than for women, a consequence of delayed detection and limited awareness.

In contrast, breast cancer is the leading cancer among women in Uganda, with over 2,400 new cases reported annually, yet only 15% are diagnosed at an early stage.

Held in partnership with St Luke Ntinda Church and UCI, the July 19 health camp offered free screenings for prostate, cervical, and breast cancer. To the surprise of many participants, one of the key messages was that men, too, can develop breast cancer.

Ms Nantayi urged both men and women to monitor their bodies closely for signs of the disease. For women, she recommended monthly self-breast examinations, ideally seven days after menstruation.

Warning signs include visible green veins, skin dimpling, and unusual lumps or swelling.

She added that men should not ignore symptoms such as nipple discharge, pain, or swelling around the breast area.

“Breast cancer does not discriminate by gender or age. The earlier you detect it, the better your chances of survival,” she noted.

The Rotary Club of Ntinda, a long-serving community-based organization, is bringing cancer awareness and early screening to the forefront of its health outreach efforts.

Speaking at the event, Club President David Allan Twinomujuni said the devastating impact of cancer on families.

“Many in our community discover cancer when it’s too late. Treatment is expensive. Some people are forced to sell property or withdraw their children from school to cover medical costs. It’s heartbreaking,” he added.

In addition to breast cancer screening, the camp also offered prostate cancer checks for men aged 40 and above. Nantayi highlighted the value of hydration and regular health checkups, even for men in their 30s.

“Early detection remains our best weapon against cancer — both in terms of cost and survival,” she added.

Looking ahead, the Rotary Club of Ntinda plans to expand its screening initiatives to local churches, mosques, and community centers, including new partnerships with St. Charles Lwanga Parish and nearby mosques.

As non-communicable diseases like cancer continue to rise in Uganda, health experts say community-led efforts like these are essential to closing the gaps in awareness, access, and timely care, especially in dispelling persistent myths about male vulnerability to breast cancer.