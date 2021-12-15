Health experts warn on brain drain

Medical experts say the government must intervene to halt the international recruitment of health personnel from Uganda to control the brain drain of key medical specialists such as surgeons.

To fight the scourge, members of the medical field globally have joined hands by forming ‘WHO Code’ to fight the global health crisis.

Speaking during the launch of a report titled: "From Drain to Gain: The role of the UK in building ethical international recruitment strategies for Quality Universal Health Coverage” Prof Francis Omaswa, the executive director African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST) said there was need to create one global pool of health workers to form a code to stop illegal immigration of health workers that results into brain drain.

“WHO code seeks to address the global shortage and the international recruitment of health workers to proper working conditions for health workers both locally and internationally,” Mr Omaswa said.

According to him, the code requires that when a medical personnel is recruited, he must be treated like their own. This he says will help formalize recruitment of health workers and also minimize the ongoing industrial action which arise as a result of poor pay.

“Members of the medical field globally have joined hands to curb the global health crisis that is characterized by shortage of health workers team and issues of working conditions, with an estimation that by 2030, we are likely to be short of 18 million health workers; a WHO global code has been emphasized to reduce the scourge,” he noted.

With the global shortage of health workers estimated at 18 million by 2030, there is a fierce competition to fill the gap. Rich nations are scrambling for the available health workers through unregulated recruitments and clandestine migrations, leaving poor nations at a disadvantage, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO also indicates that few countries are investing adequately in the training of health workers to meet this shortfall.

The report further indicates that the UK has been at the forefront of efforts to recruit health workers from overseas, contributing to a broader trend which has seen a 60 percent rise in the number of migrant doctors and nurses working in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.