Health experts warn on brain drain

Prof Francis Omaswa, the executive director African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

Medical experts say the government must intervene to halt the international recruitment of health personnel from Uganda to control the brain drain of key medical specialists such as surgeons.
To fight the scourge, members of the medical field globally have joined hands by forming ‘WHO Code’ to fight the global health crisis.

