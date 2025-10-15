Health experts warn on epidemic threats, call for sustained local support

Health experts have called for sustained support to local governments in building robust health systems capable of effectively responding to disease and epidemic outbreaks.

Dr. Tonny Kapsandui, the Head of Programs at Amref Health Africa in Uganda, highlighted the critical need for enhanced preparedness in Uganda, a country vulnerable to recurrent epidemics due to its porous borders and geographic location.

"Uganda is placed geographically in a manner that we are prone and vulnerable to emergence of these epidemics. From the north, we have South Sudan, from the west, we have the DRC Congo, which are vulnerable and unstable countries with health challenges in their systems.

And because of the lack of control of such epidemics, which is now increasing in terms of numbers, we continue to have these challenges in Uganda because of our porous borders," Dr. Kapsandui said.

The Strengthening Health Systems towards Epidemic controls project, implemented by Amref Health Africa in Uganda together with partners in five districts in Eastern Uganda, aimed to strengthen and improve the resilience of health systems in the region.

The project focused on preparedness and response to epidemics, emphasizing community involvement and the adoption of the One Health Approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health.

Through the project, local leaders, Village Health Teams (VHTs), and other grassroots resource persons were empowered in disease surveillance, reporting, and early detection and management.

"We invested a lot in community mobilization and sensitization, taking the message out there and helping people understand that these epidemics come and go and keep emerging, and we don't know when they emerge. So it's essential to be ready," Dr. Kapsandui said.

The project also handed over essential items like sanitizers, protective gear, and gumboots to district leaderships to strengthen their ability to detect, prevent, and respond to future health emergencies.

"Resilience is about building a system that can absorb shocks such as epidemics," Dr. Kapsandui emphasized.

Dr. Kapsandui reaffirmed Amref's commitment to supporting Uganda's health sector and urged for sustained investment in emergency preparedness.

"Ministry of Health has actually done a great job to put in place systems to handle these epidemics, and Uganda is recognized not only in Africa but also globally. However, gaps still exist because of the funding challenge to the health system, and so certain things need to be plugged in," he emphasized.

Ms. Hope Atuhaire, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kween District, commended Amref Health Africa for complementing government efforts in managing health emergencies, especially during recent Anthrax outbreaks that affected both humans and livestock.

"We have had outbreaks where people got infected after contact with infected animals, some even lost their lives. Through the One Health program, Amref brought together veterinary and medical teams to respond jointly," she said.

The district health officials also highlighted the importance of continuous community sensitization and ongoing food safety and hygiene campaigns.

"Many outbreaks are linked to poor food handling and sanitation practices. Continuous surveillance in food service points helps prevent contamination and disease transmission," said Dr. Leonard Cheptoyet, the Kween District Health Officer.



