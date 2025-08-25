Health facilities deny using unlicensed radiation sources

Health facilities that the Atomic Energy Council (AEC) accused of operating unlicensed radiation sources have denied any wrongdoing. In its August 4, 2025, public notice, the Council raised a red flag over the unauthorised operations of radiation sources at 59 facilities, a move that could put lives at risk. The facilities accused of operating unlicensed machines include Lyantonde General Hospital, Kyotera Medical Centre, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital , Kaabong Hospital , St Joseph’s Hospital Kiwenda, Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, Kyenjojo General Hospital and Mukono Health Centre IV. The non-compliant facilities are supposed to seek clearance and put in place the minimum radiation safety measures to avoid endangering the lives of patients and operators, among others.

The public notice further reveals that licences for another 107 facilities have since expired and need immediate renewal after inspection. AEC lists a total of 369 facilities that are licensed to operate radiation sources, which include mobile, portable, and fixed X-ray machines, intra-oral dental X-ray machines, X-ray filler machines, mammography X-ray machines, computerised tomography, smoke detectors and nuclear density gauges. Other machines with radiation sources include portable X-ray machines (PXM), fixed X- ray machine (FXM), baggage X -Ray scanner machine (BXM), fluoroscopy X-Ray machine (FLXM) and mobile X- Ray machine (MXM) However, some hospital administrators who spoke to Daily Monitor said, some of the machines which the Council has in its data system are no longer in use.

Dr Stephen Obbo, the director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said the PXM machine at the facility that AEC says is not licensed , is no longer functional and it is the reason they never bothered to license it. He, however, said their X-ray machine is licensed and wondered why the hospital was listed among the facilities that operate unlicensed equipment. “Our X-ray is fully licensed, and a CT scan application has been submitted, and we are just waiting for the Council’s response. This shows that we are compliant and we should not be on such a list,” Dr Obbo said in an interview. Facilities with expired licences are required to renew them while those that are not licensed are not allowed to operate the equipment in question.

Some of the facilities reportedly operating radiation sources with expired licences include Arua Regional Referral Hospital that reportedly uses an expired Fluoroscopy X-Ray Machine (FLXM), Adjumani General Hospital, which operates an FXM, and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital in Wakiso District that operates a CT machine, among others. Dr Geoffrey Kasirye, the Mukono General Hospital senior medical officer, said the facility does not have any machine that emits radiation and wonders why they appeared on the list of non-compliant units. “We have one ultrasound scan, which does not emit radiation, and there is no need to licence it,” he said.