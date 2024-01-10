Health facility elevation excites Buikwe locals 

Buikwe District leaders and the community at Ngogwe Sub-county are celebrating a decision by the government to elevate Ngogwe Health Centre III to Health Centre IV status for better service delivery.

The Health Centre IV status that comes after nearly 10 years of waiting, characterised by repeated reminders and lobbying made by the different leaders at the district, constituency and the lower levels, is a big milestone in the health service sector, the leaders said.

Dr Richard Sserunkuuma Bbosa, the Buikwe District Health Officer, said the leaders have since 2013 been demanding that Ngogwe Health Centre be upgraded to Health Centre IV to boost service delivery because of its strategic location.

“This is big success for the people of Buikwe District and communities that have always sought medical services at Ngogwe Health Centre III. The facility will get more health workers with a bigger budget to boost service delivery,” he said on Monday.

A Health Centre IV is a mini-hospital that offers a wide range of healthcare services.



The area MP, Dr Lulume Bayiga, who has been at the forefront of this campaign, said the facility will now have medical doctors and X-ray services, among many other health services.

Mr James Mbalule, the Ngogwe Sub-county chairperson, on Monday said the government had already committed Shs1b for the construction of a theatre, including many other facilities that come with the new status of a Health Centre IV.

A boy walks past Ngogwe health centre III outpatient department recently

“Out of the Shs1b pledged by the government, Shs500m has already been committed to the ongoing construction works for the operation theatre. We shall get the X-ray machine and CT scan, among other facilities,” he said.

District officials said Ngogwe Health Centre IV is expected to serve about 15,000 people in Buikwe South Constituency that comprises Najja, Ssi and Ngogwe sub-counties.

The facility is also expected to cover Nkokonjeru Town Council and the hard-to-reach areas that include Lwajje, Koome and Bwema areas.

Ngogwe Health Centre started operations way back in the 1970s and has reportedly been one of the key referral health facilities whose capacity to offer the much required services has been limited.