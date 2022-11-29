Health facility’s lab equipment lies idle over lack of specialists

The management of Kitanda Health Centre III in Bukomansimbi District is stuck with medical equipment due to lack of qualified laboratory attendants to manage it.

Some of the equipment includes HIV testing kit, genexpert machine, which is used to test tuberculosis, and a CBC Analyzer machine, among others.

The machines were donated by Korea Foundation for International Health Care (KOFIH) six months ago after the organisation built a modern laboratory at the facility to bring health services closer to residents.

Dr Julius Musibula, the officer in- charge of Kitanda Health Centre III, said one of the laboratory technicians is on maternity leave while another went for further studies.

Request

“Government needs to recruit more medical workers at this facility because the workload is overwhelming,” Dr Musibula told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

On average, the facility receives between 80 and 100 patients daily.

“Our leaders should start thinking about constructing a general ward where we can admit patients. For now, we only admit expectant mothers and when others come, we refer them to other facilities like Butenga and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital,” Dr Musibula said.

Mr Peter Luberenga, a resident of Kitanda , said the absence of lab attendants forces them to seek services at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, which is more than 30 kilometres away.

The district chairperson, Mr Fred Nyenje, said most of the health facilities have good equipment, but lack specialists to operate them.

“I call upon the government to extend more resources to enable us pay the workers,” he said

The district health officer, Dr Alfred Kato, said they have plans to upgrade Kitanda Health Centre III to health centre IV and recruit more health workers.

“More than 40,000 patients annually receive services at that facility, so we are trying to lobby for more funds to address the problem of understaffing,” Dr Kato said.

About four years ago, KOFIH also constructed a fully-equipped emergency ward at Butenga Health Centre IV.

The organisation equipped it with a modern X-ray, radiology machines, delivery beds, and surgical equipment, among others. The health centre also received three motorcycles.

Butenga Health Centre IV, which is the main facility in the district, handles at least 130 deliveries every month and an average two caesarean sections.

Recently, the council passed a resolution to elevate the facility to hospital level, but the district leadership said the move should be halted until management at the facility is restructured.