Health insurance debate revived at burial of Mary Karoro Okurut

Concerns over Uganda’s health service delivery dominated tributes on Saturday during the burial of former Cabinet Minister for General Duties, Mary Busingye Karoro Okurut, at Bushenyi Stadium in Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality.

Businessman and close friend of the late, Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, urged leaders to prioritise investment in health care, especially health insurance, warning that the country risks losing more citizens to preventable gaps in the system.

“We have lost three prominent people in this area recently but when you look at it, the issue comes back to health service delivery, particularly health insurance. For example, if we paid $20,000 to airlift Mary Okurut for treatment in Nairobi, we would have paid $10,000 if we had medical insurance in the country,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

He noted that most East African countries had already introduced health insurance schemes to improve access to medical care.

“Tanzania started health insurance in 1995, Kenya in 2002 and Rwanda in 2006—why not Uganda? I urge ministers and MPs to work and ensure that the country establishes a health insurance scheme for its citizens,” he added.

Mr Basajjabalaba further advised government to partner with private health service providers.

“Private hospitals worldwide offer better health services. Hospitals need infrastructure, equipment and human resources, which government cannot provide at once. Partnering with private providers can be a better option to deliver quality services,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, acknowledged the importance of health insurance, saying it would ensure equitable access to health care for all Ugandans.

“I totally agree that health insurance is important. This helps even the very poor, those who wear sandals, to access health services just like the rich. Death is death, whether rich or poor. The matter is already before Cabinet. It requires a lot of money, but with a growing economy and peace, I think it is very possible,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Delivering his sermon, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, cautioned against sectarianism, calling on Ugandans to put humanity above political and social divisions.

“You fail to eat with your neighbour or come to his assistance in need because he is a member of NUP or NRM—it’s a pity. I appeal to Ugandans to shun sectarian tendencies. I am happy the late Mary Karoro lived to serve all humankind without discrimination,” the Bishop said.

In his eulogy delivered by the Deputy Speaker, President Yoweri Museveni praised the late Okurut for her role in championing the NRM cause against discrimination and sectarianism.

“Before NRM came to power, women, youth and other marginalised groups were discriminated against on account of gender, tribe and religion. Karoro was among the people who fought against this, especially gender discrimination, and worked for the empowerment of the girl child,” President Museveni said.

He described her as a strong mobiliser and loyal cadre committed to the social-economic transformation of the country.

Mary Karoro Okurut, 71, died on August 11, 2025, at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi due to breathing-related complications. She was laid to rest on Saturday at her ancestral home in Katungu, Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality.