Health, land rights top agenda of Bunyoro newly elected MPs

Newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) in Bunyoro Sub-region have put health, education and land rights empowerment on top of their five-year development agenda.

Masindi, Hoima, Buliisa, and Kiryandongo districts mainly elected new MPs and ejected incumbents.

These include Mr Joab Businge (FDC), who defeated Bunyoro Affairs minister Earnest Kiiza in the race for the Masindi Municipality MP seat, Mr Kenneth Kiiza Nyendwoha (Bujenje – Independent), Mr Alled Akugizibwe (Buruli - Independent) and Mr Allan Atugonza (Buliisa –NRM).

Mr Nyendwoha said building a foundation of unity for easy lobbying and demanding better services in Bunyoro will be his first priority.

He said he will also lead a joint effort to demand a public university and expansion of Masindi hospital.

“If we work together, we will achieve more for our constituencies to push for what belongs to us,” he said.

Bunyoro’s challenges

The sub-region is faced with land wrangles that have persisted for decades. The new MPs said they will advocate a land fund from the government to pay off absentee landlords.

Mr Businge said extending services nearer to the people would be high on his agenda. He said he will lobby for government projects that will benefit his people.

“We need to extend services nearer to the people by demanding government projects and consultative legislation,” Mr Businge said.

Mr Akugizibwe, the Buruli MP-elect in Masindi who replaced Prof Nyira Mijumbi, said health is a priority in his constituency.

He promised to dedicate half of his salary to buy an emergency ambulance. “With my constituency, health is first, I promised an emergency ambulance on radio and I will fulfil this pledge,” Mr Akugizibwe said.

Mr Atugonza, the Buliisa MP-elect, said he will demand the resettlement of the people affected by floods and improvement of the healthcare system.

“My first priority in all is the people affected by floods and displacement, and funds to help them start a new life,” he said.

Mr Atugonza said he will ensure effective representation of people’s issues in Parliament is done by all members of the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus.

“We are voted by the people, so we have to represent their issues,” he said.



Voters’ demands

Mr Bernard Ayesiga, a youth leader, said elected MPs should amend sections of the law giving police a leeway to carry out unnecessary arrests.

“A youth is moving from a night club and is going home but is arrested. They should amend such sections of the law to prevent such arrests,” Mr Ayesiga said.

Mr Kanti Rogers, who lost in the recently concluded MP elections, said he was arrested 22 times on politically instigated charges, which explain the need for newly elected MPs to amend the Police Act.

“Because the youth arrested are forced to pay for the bond when they even have no case,” Mr Kanti said.

Mr Fredrick Banage, an activist from Pakanyi Sub County in Buruli constituency, said the new MPs should lead the fight to protect the environment.

“All can be done but I urge them to protect the environment, especially the cutting of Bugoma and Budongo forests,” Mr Banage said.

Bunyoro Sub-region is host to more than15 central forest reserves that are being degraded for cultivation and sugarcane growing.