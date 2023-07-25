Health ministry approves police lab for DNA testing

The Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory at Naguru police headquarters in Kampala has been added to the list of certified Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing facilities amid growing crime rate in the country and as more men seek to confirm the paternity their children.

The clearance by the Ministry is expected to enhance the investigative capabilities of the police hence removing the major setbacks in obtaining the much needed justice for victims in crime.

READ: Experts warn of rising fake DNA test results

“Our DNA and Forensic Testing Service has a laboratory that is equipped with the state-of-the art technology and facilities to perform a broad range of forensic DNA testing services, for evidential material in support of investigations by police,” Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said.

According to the police publicists, the tests at their lab include; dead body identification, DNA paternity and maternity, sibling and kinship testing in criminal investigations, immigration DNA testing, cell line authentication and DNA profile, among others.

The laboratory was commissioned in Kampala January 28, 2021 by Principal Judge Flavian Zeija.

“The Forensic Laboratory will also work with Medical Officers from the Ministry of Health, who handle evidential material for DNA analysis, in ensuring that the identification, collection, packaging, storage and transportation of the evidential material, attains the acceptable international standards,” Mr Enanga added.