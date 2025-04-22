Health Ministry backs new model tackling substance abuse

The Ministry of Health has endorsed a new approach to combating substance abuse that focuses on training caregivers to support and empower people struggling with addiction.

Dr Hasfa Lukwata, Head of the Mental Health Division at the Ministry of Health, praised the Invitation to Change Model, which is being implemented by the US-based Your Ally Foundation, an international NGO.

Dr Lukwata said the model aligns well with Uganda’s existing health systems and policies, especially because it focuses on compassion-driven change rather than punishment or shame.

“This model is helping people to change—it doesn’t promote drug use; it helps individuals move away from it. That is something we, as the Ministry, welcome,” Dr Lukwata said.

“We cannot afford the high cost of treating substance use disorders, so we appreciate this model and the trainers behind it,” she said.

She was speaking at the graduation of 85 caregivers from Uganda, Kenya, and Zambia in Kampala.

The Invitation to Change Model targets a wide range of caregivers, including nurses, doctors, psychologists, social workers, and even parents, and trains them to approach victims of substance abuse with empathy and support.

Dr Lukwata emphasised that the model is not a one-size-fits-all solution and must be adapted to Uganda’s local contexts to ensure patients benefit fully.

“We need to ensure that the model fits the patient, not the rehabilitation centre,” she added.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, also expressed support for the initiative, saying it complements government efforts to implement an integrated response to substance abuse.

“As a ministry, we need to understand how the model works before we roll it out nationally. The good thing is, it comes at a time when we are integrating most of our mental health and substance use services,” Dr Olaro said.

He added that integrating the model into the work of community health extension workers would help ensure that families and grassroots structures are part of the referral and support system.

Uganda has taken several legislative steps to address substance abuse, including the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Act 2023, the Alcohol Control Policy 2019, the Tobacco Control Act 2015, and the Mental Health Act, as well as guidelines focusing on children and adolescents. Dr Olaro, however, noted that effective implementation remains a key challenge.

“To make an impact, we need these policies to be implemented at all levels—including local governments and city authorities,” he said. “We have also revised our essential medicines list and the Uganda Clinical Guidelines to include updated treatment protocols for people with substance use disorders.”

Dr Musonda Semwayi, a board member of Your Ally Foundation, explained that the Invitation to Change Model extends beyond conventional approaches by emphasising empathy, science, and community support.

“We are not only targeting the victims of addiction but also their communities, especially families. Shame and secrecy have no place in recovery. We are saying: embrace the shame, understand the causes, and work with individuals on their journey to recovery,” he said.

Dr Semwayi noted that addiction can stem from trauma, stress, or cultural factors. “We want caregivers to understand that self-awareness and ambivalence—mixed feelings about change—are common and can be addressed with support, not judgment.”

Mr Gasper Banyenda, a representative from Transformed for Life, a community-based organisation in Kibaale District, said the training has transformed how they support young people facing substance abuse issues.

“This programme has helped us see that one of the best ways to help someone is to create a safe space and invite them to change. Too often, society rejects people struggling with addiction, which only deepens their suffering,” Mr Banyenda said.

The Ministry of Health said it would continue to monitor the implementation of the model and explore ways to incorporate its principles into national mental health and substance use interventions.