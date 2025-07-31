Health ministry calls for more expertise to tackle rising childhood cancers

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called on academia to continue producing consumable products that address the country's healthcare needs.

Director General of Health Dr. Charles Olaro emphasised the critical need for expertise in tackling both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

"We have between 1,500 to 3,000 new cases of childhood and adolescent cancers reported annually, but tragically, the survival rates are very low, 20 percent to 30 percent, surviving beyond three years," Dr. Olaro said.

He attributed this to barriers that prevent children from reaching specialized cancer treatment centers, with only 30 percent of affected children accessing such care.

To address this, the MOH is expanding access to care through regionalization of care centers.

"We've already come up with an elaborate human resource structure that we're trying to mobilize resources for, to ensure that they get enough resources to utilize the great skills in the country," Dr. Olaro said.

For instance, a new regional cancer center is being established in Arua, in addition to the one already operational in Gulu.

Makerere University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, reaffirmed the university's commitment to producing highly skilled professionals who address Uganda's and Africa's evolving health challenges.

"We need to go back on the demand, when Ebola broke out in West Africa, the world turned to Makerere University because of the expertise that had been created in managing Ebola in our own country," he said.

The university's College of Health Sciences has graduated 16 fellows from its Pediatric Hematology and Oncology fellowship program, the first of its subspecialized training programs.

"Today we celebrate the success of this inaugural program," said Dr. Bruce Kirenga, Principal of the college.

Dr. Joseph Lubega from Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital emphasized the need to expand specialized care.

"So it's our job now to expand because there are many more children that need to be reached," he said, highlighting the importance of training lower health workers to reach every child with sickle cell disease.

The MOH and academia are working together to build capacity for super specialised medical care in the country and region. With more regional centers of excellence and strong expertise, they aim to address the healthcare needs of the population in different geographies.



