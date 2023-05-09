Health Ministry launches tool to net absentee medics, staff

The Health Ministry has said they are rolling out a digital tool to address chronic absenteeism, theft of drugs and to improve efficiency in service delivery.

This was revealed yesterday in Kampala during the launch of the Uganda Health Information and Digital Health Strategic Plan for the financial year 2020/2021 to 2024/2025.

Absenteeism rates in the country, according to reports from the ministry and researchers, range from 22 per cent to 48 per cent. It causes delays in accessing care which are associated with adverse outcomes including death, researchers said.

Dr Sarah Byakika, the commissioner for planning at the Health Ministry, said during the launch that the goal of this 5-year strategic plan is to improve data collection and use for evidence-based decision-making.

Dr Byakika said in accordance with the plan, they are rolling out software and providing health workers with necessary facilities and equipment such as smartphones to collect accurate data about patients, care and utilisation of drugs.

“The current electronic medical record system we are rolling out tracks a patient from the time they enter a health facility to the time they receive medicine, and also the health workers who handled the patient,” she said.

Adding:“The health workers shall indicate each patient they have worked on a daily basis. From this, you can tell who is working and who is not working and the time they come into the facility and the time they leave,” Dr Byakika added.

Last month, Daily Monitor stories indicated that health centres, especially in the rural districts of Bugisu sub-region, are being operated by watchmen at night due to absenteeism by nurses and midwives.





Justification

Speaking at the same event yesterday, Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, said an established digital system would be the most important tool to increase efficiency in the health system.

“Digitalisation is the oxygen that we need in the country to increase efficiency in service delivery. It is the only way to know the non-performers and those who come late for work,” she said.

The digital drive, according to Dr Atwine started way back in 2012 but has been delayed to pick up.

The launch comes amid increased virtual protests by Ugandans on Twitter over poor service delivery and dilapidated facilities across the country.

Many tweeps have accused the Ministry of Health of failing to improve the quality of care in facilities despite billions of shillings allocated to the sector.