Health ministry, NDA clear mairungi

The Health ministry and National Drug Authority (NDA) have proposed that khat (mairungi) should not be prohibited but rather its use be regulated in the country. This regulation, the entities said, should be done by the Internal Affairs ministry.

The recommendation was made yesterday by representatives from the two sectors during an interface with Parliament’s Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs that is currently processing the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023.

Khat is a leafy green plant containing two main stimulant drugs which affect the mind and body.

“We, therefore, propose that the cultivation, distribution and use of Khat should be controlled by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The NDA should only get involved to regulate the processing of Khat for medicinal purposes,” the State Minister for Health in-charge of General Duties, Ms Anifa Kawooya, said.

The Health ministry has a direct bearing on the implementation of the Bill.

Representing the Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Ms Kawooya added: “...so there is no way we can prohibit it partly because it is medicinal…. We can bring the money not necessarily by selling Khat but by controlling the misuse in the country.”

The Narcotics Bill, 2023 is being processed under Defence committee and not Health committee because the agencies that will be required to implement the nitty-gritties in the Bill when eventually passed into law are Uganda Police Force and Immigration, which are under the Internal Affairs ministry.

The chairperson of the Defence Committee, Mr Wilson Kajwengye (Nyabushozi County), wondered whether Khat has any medicinal or curative value.

In response, the senior inspector at NDA, Mr Amos Atumanya, said Khat is not a narcotic drug but has components that stimulate the mind and affect behaviour.

“...So we are saying that given the potential which is with Khat, it should be controlled, but, don’t have to completely prohibit it [usage] because there are other mind-altering drugs which get used in controlled amounts and so it [Khat] can still be used in that aspect,” Mr Atumanya said.

He added: “That though Khat has medicinal purposes, it is currently not being used for medicine.”

Mr Atumanya did not expound on the exact medicinal benefits.

Mr Godfrey Wakooli (Butiru County) then reflected on the submission of the Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, last week, who proposed that Khat be removed from the list of prohibited substances.

“I know that the Minister [Otafiire] pointed out the benefits of this Khat to the country but then, money is not more important than the lives of people and that is why we are here to ensure that there will be a good law to regulate this,” Mr Wakooli said.

Gen Otafiire said: “In our circumstances, Khat has become a cash crop similar to coffee because if you drink 15 cups of coffee, you will die. You will have abused coffee. Similarly, if you abuse Khat, it will kill you.”

The Committee will in the next coming days continue receiving views from other respective stakeholders to give insights on the Bill which will later be presented as a report to Parliament.

Background

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control), Bill, 2023 was first read on May 23 following the nullification of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 2015 by the Constitution Court in a petition by Wakiso Miraa and Dealers Association Limited versus the Attorney General. It was nullified under the account of lack of quorum.