Health Ministry starts nationwide distribution of mosquito nets

The Ministry of Health has cautioned the general public against self-medication as the government starts countrywide distribution of 28.5 million insecticide treated mosquito nets as a malaria control approach.

While launching the nets distribution at Nawampiti Health Centre in Kaliro District, the Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng, in a speech delivered by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said they have adopted a policy of distributing insecticide treated mosquito nets other than other conventional nets.

She tasked District Health Officers to notify the Ministry of any inadequacies or shortfalls in distribution for more supplies so as to ensure that malaria is contained in the country.

“The government, with support from Global Fund and Against Malaria Foundation, is distributing 28.5 million nets to control malaria mobility and mortality, but we should also avoid self-medication, and clear stagnant water around us,” Ms Aceng said.

Uganda bears one of the highest global burdens of malaria cases, with over 90 percent of the population at risk.

According to the 2021 World Malaria Report by the World Health Organization, Uganda has made significant progress in reducing malaria transmission from 42 percent in 2009 to 9 percent in 2018.

However, the report highlights that in 2021, Uganda still had the 3rd highest global burden of malaria cases (5.1 percent) and the 7th highest level of deaths (3.2 percent). It also had the highest proportion of malaria cases in East and Southern Africa, accounting for 23 percent in 2021.

Ms Aceng encouraged the public to utilize other means to supplement distribution, such as pregnant women receiving mosquito nets from antenatal clinics.

Dr Zaidi Atuma, the Kaliro District Health Officer, emphasised the significance of disease control and preventive methods in reducing the disease burden and increasing productivity, responding to public concerns over the lack of drugs in health facilities.

He cautioned against misuse of the mosquito nets for fishing, in nursery beds, or to cover grass-thatched houses, and instead, advocated for health services uptake, regular medical checkups, and public health outreaches.

Some health workers, speaking anonymously due to fear of reprisals, raised concerns over inadequate supplies of nets and drugs, stating that it negatively affects health service delivery despite their consistent data reporting to the Ministry of Health.

“We are being blamed for stealing drugs, hiding and selling nets, yet the reality is that the Ministry [of Health] supplies are low, inadequate, and unpredictable,” one of them expressed.