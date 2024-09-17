Health officials ask hotels to provide sanitary pads

A two-week investigation by Monitor has revealed that the lack of sanitary pads in hotels forces women to use toilet paper, leading to high consumption of tissue in these establishments.

Health officials and hotel owners are now urging hotels to provide free sanitary pads alongside condoms in their facilities for women.

Dr Denis Kutoosi, a medical officer at CURE Hospital, emphasised the health risks of using toilet paper as a substitute for sanitary pads.

“Toilet paper isn’t sterilised like feminine hygiene products. It’s waste paper that can contain toxic substances and is unsuitable for vaginal use,” Dr Kutoosi said.

Dr Moses Mugonyi, the Mbale City Health Officer, added that toilet tissue lacks absorbent material, which is crucial in managing menstruation.

“Sanitary pads have certain qualities, one of which is their absorbency. They are soft, comfortable, and able to contain absorbed moisture. Toilet paper doesn’t have these properties,” Dr Mugonyi stated.

Mr Richard Magola, the director of Richy Hotel in Mbale, noted that the high consumption of tissue by women has increased costs for hotels.

“Men use tissue more sparingly than women. A female client can use over three tissue rolls in a week, while a male client might use just one. We later discovered that women were using tissue as emergency pads,” Mr Magola said.

As a response, Richy Hotel provided sanitary pads for emergencies, and Mr Magola reported a noticeable reduction in tissue consumption.

Mr Saleh Namenya, a representative of Casa Uganda Foundation, pointed out that many hospitality facilities neglect to provide sanitary pads in women restrooms.

“Most hotels don’t address the need for sanitary pads, leading to increased toilet paper consumption in women’s facilities. If hotels started offering pads, tissue use would decrease,” Mr Namenya said.

He also criticised hotels for prioritising the provision of condoms over sanitary pads.

“It’s not that women can’t afford pads; unexpected situations arise, and hotels should be prepared for such emergencies,” he added.

Ms Annet Mukisa, a businesswoman in Mbale City, shared her experience of using toilet paper in such emergencies. “Periods can come unexpectedly, and if you’re unprepared, you might end up using tissue. Traveling often means you may not have immediate access to proper supplies, so tissue becomes the only option,” she said.

Ms Gift Nagudi, a resident of Nkokonjeru in Mbale, agreed, adding that toilet paper is a cheaper alternative.

“If I’m traveling and need a quick solution, I’ll turn to toilet paper because it’s affordable,” Ms Nagudi said.

Ms Hanifa Wamukota, a primary school teacher, noted that the high cost of sanitary pads is a significant barrier.

“When I attend workshops at hotels in Mbale, I notice that toilet paper in women’s restrooms disappears quickly,” she said.

Dr Mugonyi also advised women to consider using reusable pads as a cost-effective option.